Secrets of one of Lismore’s oldest buildings

AS TIME moves on, Lismore’s historical buildings are slowly decaying, being repurposed or undergoing renovations.

But, luckily, remnants of the past still remain.

Locked inside old buildings, if you ask local property owners about their buildings, most of them have a story to tell.

Keith Graham, the owner of a historical building at 46 Molesworth St, found a plaque under the staircase which belonged to a physician and surgeon, Dr Arthur James Cahill, who worked inside the building.

Keith Graham from Grahams Lawyers on Molesworth Street, found this plaque underneath the staircase of the Australian Joint Stock Bank opened in 1876.

The three story, split level building still has its original teak floorboards, local cedar timber staircases, frames and architraves was built in 1891 as an architects firm and reopened as the Australian Joint Stock Bank organisation in 1893.

Upholding historical significance, the inside of the building now houses residential tenants on the second floor.

In May 2018, The Northern Star published an article by the Richmond River Historical Society on Dr A. J Cahill, discovering he arrived in Lismore in the early 1900s to establish a practice.

The plaque reveals his patient hours were 9-11am, 2-4pm and 7-8pm.

He was born in Bendigo, Victoria, in 1882 and graduated from Melbourne University as a medical doctor in 1904, played at a local festival in Lismore as a musician, was a conductor, and also decided to enlist in the army during World War 1 in 1915 where he was give the rank of captain.

“It was real rabbit warren, there was a lot of surveyors and professional people in here,” Mr Graham said.

“Upstairs where the secretarial staff are now, there was a swinging door at the front of the office with big beams that you see sticking out in Westerns.

“They would have had a block and tackle to bring hay up into the loft.”

The original security vault, bank safe and fireproof store on the bottom floor, above the banking chamber still stand.

Current owner Keith Graham purchased unlocking the bank safe on the bottom floor of the building he purchased in 1990.

There’s no doubt the Victorian Italianate style building reflected its time, and was described in a newspaper to “excite a keen feeling of admiration”.

“The business of the bank will, in future, be conducted in spacious and lofty offices, and it will be no very wild flight of fancy to imagine impressionable clients harbouring a soothing hallucination, as they transact their business in the new palatial structure,” the newspaper reads.

Mr Graham said two current tenants swore they had sighted ghosts in the building.

Graham Lawyers now operates out of two rooms at the bottom of the building with the rest of the rooms being offered for residential leasing.