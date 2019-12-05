Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Environment

Secret cameras spot animals after fires

by Phoebe Loomes
5th Dec 2019 3:56 PM

 

STUNNING photos show native birds returning to bushfire-affected areas on the NSW mid north coast.

The photos, captured by "critter cams", show native birds and reptiles gathering to share a drink at large water tubs placed throughout NSW state forests. Earlier this week, photos were also shared of healthy koalas found in the eucalypt canopy by a koala-detecting dog.

 

Forestry staff have been installing water stations to assist native animals following weeks of devastating bushfires.

The beautiful birds in the photos include the superb fairy-wren, kookaburras, native doves and different types of kingfishers.

 

Forest and sacred kingfishers. Picture: Visit NSW State Forests
Forest and sacred kingfishers. Picture: Visit NSW State Forests

 

Olive-backed orioles. Picture: Visit NSW State Forests
Olive-backed orioles. Picture: Visit NSW State Forests

 

A fairy-wren. Picture: Visit NSW State Forests
A fairy-wren. Picture: Visit NSW State Forests

 

Kookaburras enjoying a drink. Picture: Visit NSW State Forests
Kookaburras enjoying a drink. Picture: Visit NSW State Forests

 

Scarlet, white-naped and yellow-faced honeyeaters with a grey shrike-thrush. Picture: Visit NSW State Forests
Scarlet, white-naped and yellow-faced honeyeaters with a grey shrike-thrush. Picture: Visit NSW State Forests

Photos shared by the Visit NSW State Forests page attracted more than 2000 reactions and more than 1000 shares on Facebook, with one commenter saying the moving photos gave her "hope".

"Wonderful to see there is some wildlife around still," one person commented on the post.

"Beauty and life among the ashes," another said.

"So much hope in these beautiful pictures," another said.

animals bushfires editors picks nsw bushfires wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coles forced to pay dairy farmers $5.25m

        premium_icon Coles forced to pay dairy farmers $5.25m

        News Retail giant Coles will pay millions to the nation’s dairy farmers after being accused of misleading consumers over a price rise on supermarket-branded milk.

        Living Christmas tree carries on a Lismore tradition

        premium_icon Living Christmas tree carries on a Lismore tradition

        News LISMORE’S 2019 recycled Christmas tree was unveiled in the CBD early this morning –...

        Plans to build new childcare centre in East Lismore

        premium_icon Plans to build new childcare centre in East Lismore

        News HAVE your say on a development application proposing the construction of a new...

        Farmers urged to plan ahead for summer

        Farmers urged to plan ahead for summer

        News WITH saleyards closing, farmers are reminded plan ahead for summer