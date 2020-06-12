Menu
Casino Showgirl 2018 Evelyn Clark. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
News

Second year in a row Casino Show is cancelled

Susanna Freymark
12th Jun 2020 10:54 AM
FOR the second year in a row the Casino Show Society has had to cancel the annual show.

"With heavy hearts," the Casino Show Committee announced the cancellation of this year's Harnessing Heritage Horsepower Weekend, the 29th Bos Indicus Youth Camp and the 129th Casino Show.

"We would also like to assure you that we will be back - bigger, better and bloody ready to have a cracking good shindig in 2021," the committee said.

READ: Casino Beef Week and Truck Show cancelled this year

"We've been through it all - drought, fire, flood and a pandemic.

"We will pick ourselves up, wipe our eyes and get on with giving back to a community that gives so much to us."

In October last year, the Casino Show was cancelled due to the fires raging in the area and at the time the committee said, "without the farmers, there is no heart to the show."

The committee decided then to put their efforts and support towards supporting their show families and community members.

There is no doubt that the 2021 show will be a highlight for the region after those that bake the winning sponge and scones, show the best roosters and winning cattle will be back.

"Until next year," the Casino Show Committee said.

