Search resumes for shark attack victim

Police have resumed searching for the body of a scuba diver killed by a white shark off Western Australia's southern coast.

An experienced recreational scuba diver was doing what he loved when he was killed by a white shark off Western Australia's southern coast.

Gary Johnson had just suited up and entered the water when he was attacked about 1pm on Sunday near Cull Island, close to West Beach in Esperance.

His partner Karen Milligan put out the mayday alert to local boaties and was taken to Esperance Hospital to be treated for shock.

"I raced out and we found a couple of flippers and a sleeve in the water, basically that was about it," Glenn Quinlivan told reporters.

Esperance Shire president Ian Mickel told AAP Mr Johnson was well liked in the community, particularly among divers.

"It's sad to lose a person, whether they are a local or a visiting person," he said on Monday.

"It's a real shock to know a person as experienced as Gary has lost his life while he was doing what he loved."

It is understood Mr Johnson was president of the Esperance Dive Club and worked for a local farming machinery retailer.

The search for his body resumed on Monday morning with specialist divers from the Water Police scouring the area again.

They are being supported by Marine Rescue WA volunteers and a Fisheries patrol vessel crew.

Water users are being urged to tale extra caution and report any shark sightings.

The Shire of Esperance has installed shark warning signs from West Beach to Twilight Beach.

WA has now had 16 fatal shark attacks since 2000.

The Esperance area is a notorious for attacks and this is the second fatality in the region in less than three years.

In April 2017, Laeticia Brouwer, 17, died after she was attacked while surfing with her father at Kelp Beds.

In October 2014, surfer Sean Pollard lost his left arm and right hand after he was mauled by two white sharks at Kelp Beds.