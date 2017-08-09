SCU to host some of the biggest names in music

Harry Angus from the Cat Empire is the patron of the Mullum Music Festival. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

MUSIC industry experts are descending on Southern Cross University on September 1 to headline the Careers in Music Symposium.

The free event will bring together renowned musicians, music professionals and academics for a day of presentations and panels, giving the low-down on the industry and to discuss how to carve out a sustainable career in music.

Harry Angus, from Cat Empire and Jackson Jackson, and Emily Lubitz - lead singer of Tinpan Orange, will be the featured panellists for the forum.

Symposium organiser and the University's contemporary music lecturer Dr Matt Hill said there are many paths available for musicians to build a sustainable career, which can become overwhelming.

"This Symposium will lift the lid on where the opportunities are and provide a forum to hear first hand how things are being done amidst a rapidly changing digital environment," Dr Hill said.

Fresh from Splendour in the Grass, Wharves front man Matt Collins will join the panelists, including touring artist Lucie Thorne, Bluesfest venue manager Brenden Meek, Mullum Music Festival director Glenn Wright, Andrew Tuttle from APRA Brisbane and music producer Christian Pyle.

More names will be announced in the coming weeks.

Topics include:

Music publishing and copyright

Event management: running your own gig or festival

How to survive as a session musician

Studio and live sound production

Navigating a portfolio career

How to get an original music project off the ground.

The event is aimed at artists, academics, students, music industry personnel, educators and careers advisers or anyone wanting insights into the industry.

Register for the event at http://careersinmusic.eventbrite.com.au

More Information:

When: Friday September 1, 9:30am to 3pm.

Where: Studio One29, D Block, Southern Cross University Lismore Campus.

Further Questions: contact Dr Matt Hill on matt.hill@scu.edu.au