SCU ranked among best in Asia-Pacific

5th Jul 2017 3:00 PM
2016 graduates from the Southern Cross University in Lismore celebrate their achievements with a Saturday parade through town.
2016 graduates from the Southern Cross University in Lismore celebrate their achievements with a Saturday parade through town. Sharlene King

SOUTHERN Cross University has made its mark in the Asia-Pacific ranking among the top 100 tertiary institutions in the region making an impact.

The university was ranked 92nd in the inaugural Times Higher Education Asia-Pacific University Rankings released today.

Each year Times Higher Education, ranked 243 universities in the region based on criteria including research, citations and teaching.

Southern Cross University has transnational education projects in China, Papua New Guinea and Singapore, and research collaborations in several other Asia-Pacific countries, including Vietnam.

Professor Geraldine Mackenzie, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research), said that the ranking was a recognition of the many significant and important research projects the University undertook in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Examples of our research includes the delivery of improved methods for the sea cucumber industry across the Pacific Island nations, creation of new opportunities for honey production in Indonesia and Timor Leste, and sustainable forestry industries in Vanuatu."

Mr Chris Patton, vice president said the Asia-Pacific was one of the largest regions of international influence for Southern Cross University.

"We are 23 years old, one of the youngest universities in Australia, yet we have one of the most significant international footprints in the Asia-Pacific region.

"This ranking is a reflection of the breadth of what we do there as a University.

"We will continue to undertake new projects, new research collaborations and new opportunities to create positive graduate outcomes in this region for both our domestic and international alumni."

Earlier this year Southern Cross was named among the top 150 universities in the world under 50 years old in the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  asia pacific northern rivers education northern rivers university scu

