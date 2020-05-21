Menu
Kelly Macdonald plays Georgie Jutland in the movie Dirt Music.
Movies

Scottish actor tackles Aussie accent in Dirt Music trailer

Seanna Cronin
by
21st May 2020 4:03 PM | Updated: 4:03 PM
FANS have been given their first look at the big-screen adaptation of Dirt Music.

Scottish actor Kelly Macdonald, David Wenham and American actor Garrett Hedlund star in director Gregor Jordan's  take on Tim Winton's classic Aussie novel.

Glasgow native Macdonald, well known for her role in Boardwalk Empire and for voicing Merida in Pixar's Brave, spent months working on her Aussie accent with dialect coach Jenny Kent for the leading role of Georgie. 

"We worked on it for a while. We'd have little sessions on FaceTime," Macdonald said.

"I think you just have to put in the work. For me it doesn't really all come together until I start the job. I had Jenny on set with me and quite often my problem, according to her, is I would go too Australian."

Garrett Hedlund and Kelly Macdonald star in Dirt Music.
Macdonald knew she was working on beloved source material the minute she arrived on our shores.

"When I arrived in Australia I filled out my landing card incorrectly, so I get pulled aside for extra questioning," she said.

"The woman who was looking through my stuff asked what I was here for and I said 'I'm here to make a movie, Dirt Music'. She immediately said 'the Tim Winton book?'. I thought that's amazing the first Australian I talk to off the plane knew the story and the author."

Wenham plays crayfish baron Jim Buckridge while Hedlund plays muso-turned-poacher Lu Fox. 

The film features original music by Julia Stone, who has a supporting role as Sal. 

George Mason, Garrett Hedlund and Julia Stone in a scene from Dirt Music.
Dirt Music opens in cinemas (dependent on coronavirus measures) later this year. 

