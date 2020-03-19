Menu
Offbeat

Schwarzenegger's strange coronavirus lecture

by Sam Clench
19th Mar 2020 2:35 PM

He appears to be speaking particularly to kids on Spring Break.

Here we see a very pink Arnie reclining in a jacuzzi, puffing on a cigar and delivering a very chill lecture to those who are not following the authorities' instructions to isolate.

"I still see photos and videos of people sitting at outside cafes all over the world, and having a good time and hanging out in crowds. That is not wise, because that's how you get the virus," he says.

 

 

"Stay away from crowds, stay away from being in restaurants and outdoor cafes. Especially now, in springtime, the older kids are going to the beach and celebrating and drinking and all that stuff. This is not a good idea.

"So stay away from the crowds, go home, and then we can overcome this whole problem, this whole virus, in no time. But you've got to go and follow those orders."

This follows the even better video of him hanging out with a couple of donkeys a few days ago.

