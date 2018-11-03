Schools of rock take over Quad

YOUNG, talented and ready to rock; Lismore Conservatorium's inaugural Big Play Day was nothing short of a hit.

Over 100 students enrolled in the Music in Schools programmed gathered at The Quad last Friday, with the performance showcasing everything from drums to a string ensemble and a "guitarchestra”.

Students made their way into town from Byron Bay Public School, Byron Bay Community School, Bangalow Public School and Wyrallah Public School, performing alongside their tutors.

"Our Music in Schools program exists to provide students with access to qu ality music education with conservatorium tutors during school hours at their school,” program director Anita Bellman said.

Ms Bellman also explained how learning a musical instrument at a young age could assist in team building and creating a sense of belonging.

"Ensembles and bands are a fantastic way to consolidate musicianship skills such as listening, playing together in time, and enjoying the wonderful social aspect of music.”

A number of Lismore Conservatorium's talented tutors also performed alongside the children, including Rex Carter, who has been teaching drum kit for nearly 30 years, and Michael McCabe, who was a member of the committee for the NSW Chapter of the Australian Strings Association (AUSTA) for six years.

Connecting kids with talented and experienced mentors can help foster positive inter-generational relationships for life, according to Ms Bellman.

"We are committed to providing opportunities for students, teachers and the wider community for interaction and inspiration in all areas of the performing arts,” Ms Bellman said.

Prominent alumni of the Conservatorium include Nattali Rize, who has gone on to tour Europe and the US as a member of blues band Blue King Brown.

Soul singer Kellie Knight of 'Kellie Knight and the Daze' fame is also an alumni, and has gone on to perform at Byron Bay Blues Fest and Adelaide Fringe Festival.