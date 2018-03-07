Schooling gets a grant boost

VICTIMS and witnesses at Lismore Courthouse will soon have the support of therapy dogs lending a floppy ear and a friendly paw.

Lismore Court is among nine locations chosen after the success of the Canine Court Companion pilot at Manly Local Court.

I am very excited court users in Lismore will benefit from this positive program. The results clearly show having a calming canine in the courthouse really makes a huge difference to people's experience at court.

Victims and witnesses aren't the only court users who reported feeling less stressed and anxious. Lawyers, police and court staff also felt the benefit of the scientifically recognised phenomenon "the pet effect”.

At Lismore Courthouse they will be available in foyers, waiting rooms, safe areas and witness rooms.

Qualified therapy dog providers can find out more about applying to provide the service at https://www.tenders. nsw.gov.au between 5-31 until March 31.

Summerland Christian College will receive a $900,000 grant from the NSW Government's Building Grants Assistance Scheme (BGAS) to support major building works at the school.

The grant will go towards the school's $5.9 million building project that includes three new classrooms, a multi-purpose hall, science and engineering labs, food technology facilities and a performing arts space.

The grants help schools improve the learning environments for their students, giving schools contemporary facilities that reflect modern learning needs.

I am urging all preschools to apply for funding as part of a $15 million injection from the NSW Government to ensure children attending preschools have the safest and most engaging learning environments.

This is great news for preschools - this funding could cover items like new play equipment to encourage a child's hand-eye coordination, replacing bark with soft fall in the outdoor play area to reduce risk of injury or new air conditioning to give children a more comfortable learning environment For more information on the grants and how to apply, visit www.education.nsw. gov.au/early-childhood- education.