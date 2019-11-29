'Rest easy brother': Tribute for schoolie killed in fall

A SCHOOLIE has plunged to his death from the 42nd floor of a Surfers Paradise high-rise in front of horrified onlookers.

The 18-year-old Victorian fell from the Hilton Hotel tower about 2.30am and into an adjoining food court.

Tributes left where a teen fell to his death from a Gold Coast high-rise. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Bunches of flowers have been left at the scene of the tragedy with "Rest easy brother," written on one of the tributes.

One of the notes left for the teenager. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The teen is believed to have taken to social media before his fatal fall after a night of clubbing.

A crime scene was established and police are investigating but the tragedy is believed to be non-suspicious.

A crime scene has been established by police. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Counsellors will be on hand in Surfers Paradise today to comfort grief-stricken friends and witnesses.

It's the latest of several high-rise deaths at Schoolies.

Last year, NSW teen Hamish Bidgood fell to his death from a Surfers high-rise after inhaling 'nangs', or nitrous oxides gas from cream whipping canisters.

Lifeline 131144