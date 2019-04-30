UPDATE: Woman, 31, charged over stabbing of teacher

UPDATE, 3.30pm: A WOMAN has been charged following an incident at a school at Byron Bay this morning.

Shortly after 7am, police were called to a school on Kingsley Street, Byron Bay, following reports a man had been stabbed.

Police will allege a 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were speaking on the premises before she approached him with what's believed to be a pair of scissors.

The man, a teacher at the premises, suffered cuts to his face and arm.

The woman then fled the scene.

Officers from the Tweed/Byron Police District established a crime scene and the school was placed into lockdown.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to Byron Central Hospital for further treatment. He's since been transferred to Tweed Hospital to undergo surgery in a stable condition.

Following inquiries, officers arrested a 31-year-old woman at a home on Beach Side Drive, Suffolk Park about 10.30am.

She was taken to Byron Bay Police Station and charged with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and entering inclosed lands without lawful excuse.

She was refused bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court tomorrow (Wednesday, May 1).

The lockdown was lifted before 11am, with the school operating as per normal.