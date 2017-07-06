23°
Schemes available for house purchasing and raising in flood affected areas

By Sophie Moeller | 6th Jul 2017 11:39 AM
SES crews search and rescue people who were stranded in the houses in North Lismore.
SES crews search and rescue people who were stranded in the houses in North Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

LISMORE's Mayor, Isaac Smith, recently raised on ABC radio's RN the possibility of those living in the worst flood affected regions such as South and North Lismore - and whose homes had been subject to critical damage - might be eligible to apply for specific housing schemes.

The Voluntary House Raising Scheme funded by the NSW Government is administered by Rous County Council. If the landowner's application is successful they pay one third and the NSW Government pays two thirds. In order to receive funding the properties need to be in priority areas outlined in the Floodplain Risk Management Plan. Priority is for houses in high flood risk areas that have floor levels below a one-in-20-year flood level.

The Voluntary House Purchase Scheme is funded by the NSW Government and the council, and is also administered by Rous County Council. If the landowner's application is successful, the council pays one third and the NSW Government pays two thirds. Again, there is a priority list and all the high priority properties for this scheme are located in floodway areas in North Lismore.

Executive director for sustainable development, Brent McAlister, said the council was "keen to see house lifting carried out in the worst affected areas” however the cost of the lift could be around $70 000 and it "falls down to money”.

"There has to be funds to make this happen,” he said. For details, contact Lismore City Council on 1300 878 387.

Topics:  lismore city council lismore flood 2017 rouse county council voluntary house purchase voluntary house raising

