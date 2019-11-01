Menu
Login
Social media users said the incident was their
Social media users said the incident was their "worst nightmare".
News

SCARY: #loadfail reminds drivers of Final Destination

Kate Dodd
by
1st Nov 2019 11:37 AM

A TRUCK driver has been charged with a severe load restraint breach after a long package fell off a loaded truck in the middle of a busy Sydney road. 

The incident happened yesterday on Pennant Hills Road, which is part of the Cumberland Highway. 

Police posted dashcam was posted to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command - NSW Police Force Facebook page yesterday and attracted many comments from fearful drivers. 

One driver wrote that it reminded them of the Final Destination movies and others said it was their "worst nightmare". 

Luckily, no-one was injured in the incident. 

Police said the driver would appear in a local court in coming weeks. 

crash editors picks highway log truck nsw police sydney truck
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Opinion Australians have a right to know what their government is up to. But finding the truth is becoming harder than ever, writes Allan Fels.

        Pain and patron saints

        Pain and patron saints

        Opinion "Pain is our ally. It demands our attention and respect”

        What's happening this week?

        What's happening this week?

        Community What's happening in Lismore and surrounds this week?

        Public speaking skills impress

        Public speaking skills impress

        Opinion Member for Page Kevin Hogan's weekly column