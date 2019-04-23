Menu
Login
Offbeat

Found on side of road: Are these your medals?

by Gabriel Polychronis
23rd Apr 2019 8:58 AM

Police are hoping to find the rightful owner of four service medals found in Adelaide's north ahead of ANZAC Day.

They were found on the side of the road about 8pm on Friday near the intersection of Mawson Lakes Blvd and Trinity Circuit, Mawson Lakes.

The medals include an Australian Active Service Medal, Afghanistan Medal, Australian Defence Medal and NATO Medal ISAF.

Police ask the owner of the medals to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at crimestopperssa.com.au

veterans medals

Top Stories

    Devastating mix-up every parent fears

    Devastating mix-up every parent fears

    News The parents of two little girls involved in a tragic car accident were left shattered after a shocking blunder left them in a horrendous situation.

    Elsa Pataky stuns in incredible beach workout

    Elsa Pataky stuns in incredible beach workout

    Celebrity Elsa Pataky treats fans to one of her intense leg workouts on the beach

    Kindness please

    Kindness please

    Community Road rage comes in many forms

    Compassionate funds fuel fantastic night

    Compassionate funds fuel fantastic night

    Community "We have some amazing singers in our area”