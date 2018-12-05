Santa's Wonderland arrives this weekend

'TIS THE SEASON: Lismore City Council staff member Glenn Livock helps to get the Santa ready for THE 2014 Christmas decoration set up in Lismore.

SANTAwill arrive to Lismore on Friday evening, just in time to light up the City Centre Christmas Tree on the roundabout at the intersection of Magellan and Keen Streets.

The event will mark the start of Santa's Wonderland, a series of free events in Lismore from Saturday until December 24:

Photos with Santa: Kids will be able have their photo taken with Santa in Santa's Wonderland between 10am and 4pm daily. The experienced and professional team from Lismore's Camera House will be on-site to capture your moment with Santa. They offer a range of print options to suit your Christmas budget.

Write and post a letter to Santa: Santa's Wonderland features a 'letter-writing station' where the kids can sit and write a letter to tell Santa exactly what they are hoping for, for themselves, their family and friends this Christmas. The letter will be stamped at our wrapping station and posted at Santa's in-store Post Office. Letters will be delivered by Express Christmas Mail, just in time for Christmas.

Visit Santa: Kids are welcome to visit Santa's Wonderland and tell Santa all their wishes, and then post their letter to Santa. This means Santa doesn't have to try and remember all the wishes for all the boys and girls.

Present wrapping station: Santa's Wonderland will also have a present wrapping station where, for a small donation, expert wrappers from the CWA and Lismore's Combined Churches will gift wrap your presents for you.

Grown-ups Rest Area: Christmas shopping can be a busy time, especially for us grown-ups. Santa's Wonderland offers a cool, comfy place where grown-ups to rest their weary legs. Drop in to Santa's Wonderland and take a seat on our comfy couches while the kids write a letter to Santa or enjoy the Santa Cinema.

Shop and Win: Prize draws will take place daily from Friday until Monday, December 24, with more than $15,000 in prizes to be won plus daily cash gift vouchers of $100.

At 100 Molesworth St, Lismore, from Friday, November 30, until December 24, 10am-4pm every day. For details visit lovinglismore.com.au.

