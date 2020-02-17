Sailing threatened by high rise

DEAD ZONE: A member of the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club is concerned that the increase of high and medium-rise buildings along the river will signal the end of sailing. Photo: Jane Morgan

FOR two weeks, racing for the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club (RRSRC) has been cancelled due to the polluted state of the river following flooding.

Frequent passing of logs and branches and dead fish floating in the heavily silted brown water also meant participants in the club’s learn-to-sail program were unable to go sailing on the Richmond River.

The flood highlights how sailors depend greatly on the conditions around them to participate in this wonderful activity.

However, one of the biggest threats to club sailing on a permanent basis on the river doesn’t come from the natural environment.

As population increases in the area, as in the rest of the country, more pressure is placed on providing people with waterfront residential access.

Why not — who wouldn’t want to live right near the water?

The waterfront along the Richmond River on the northern shore has pretty much been built out so how do more people gain proximity to the water?

By building up.

As property has become available on the foreshore along the river, this has occurred relatively recently.

The multi-storey buildings which now exist are along Fawcett Street – the Ramada, Pelican Moorings, Watermark, Dockside — and the recently built Reside on River Street.

Sailors need access to wind to sail.

Sailing in the river mouth is unsafe in an outgoing tide, so races are held during these conditions in the stretch of water from the Burns Point Ferry to just east of the club.

When a wind from the north blows, the multi-storey developments stand in the way of this breeze, creating wind shadows which extend well out into the river.

A boat sailing into these shadows will stop dead, only to sometimes be thrown over into the water when a concentrated ‘bullet’ of breeze funnelling through the gap between buildings reaches it.

Downwind of these buildings, the breeze becomes very erratic – very unpredictable, making sailing hazardous and certainly not enjoyable.

Further multi-storey development along the shore will eventually make sailing there in a northerly breeze unfeasible.

The sight of the boats racing on a Sunday in Ballina is spectacular. It’s a healthy pursuit, and one well worth preserving.

Since 1934, sailors from the RRSRC have enjoyed racing on the Richmond and certainly want to be able to do so in the future.

Hopefully town planners and developers of the future will appreciate the value sailing on the Richmond brings to Ballina and limit multi-storey development along the shore.