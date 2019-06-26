Saffin's sign of the times

THE State Budget was a little like a Where's Wally? puzzle book; trying to match up the Berejiklian-Barilaro Government's election commitments with budget papers scant on detail.

I had been following up with various Ministers on the NSW Nationals' suite of election commitments made during the campaign for different parts of the electorate of Lismore.

This is what any newly-elected MP worth their salt would do on behalf of the community groups and organisations anxious for news that funding was locked in so they could get on with their projects.

Deputy Premier and Nationals leader John Barilaro wrote back recently, confirming that the Liberals and Nationals Government will honour all election commitments.

"Thank you for bringing this matter to my attention,” Mr Barilaro wrote. I can only take him at his word.

As a bit of insurance though, I have compiled a spreadsheet of all election commitments and will hold the Government to account if there is any slippage in delivering them.

An example of Budget brevity was that 60 per cent of the Government's new or upgraded schools have no details attached to them in Budget Paper 2 - the Infrastructure Statement.

In my electorate - Bexhill Public School (election commitment) and Murwillumbah East Public School and Murwillumbah High School (ongoing upgrades announced in 2017/18) - have nothing next to them.

MANY locals have commented favourably on the new signage which has gone up at the electorate office on the corner of Conway and Carrington streets, Lismore.

Thanks go to Roger Kelly, of Kelly Signs and Designs, for a wonderful job. He's been in the signwriting game for almost half a century and I like to support local trades and businesses wherever possible.