Safety and fun can go together on roads

ON YOUR BIKE: Riders and drivers need to work together for everyone's safety.

ON YOUR BIKE: Riders and drivers need to work together for everyone's safety. monkeybusinessimages

ON SUNDAY morning as I was riding to work along Ballina Rd, I was thinking about the Go Together Campaign.

This is the NSW campaign to inform drivers and cyclists on how to share the road safely and of our rights and responsibilities.

It's a vile fact that, on average, nine bicycle riders are killed and more than 1900 are seriously injured in NSW each year.

Bicycle riders represent about 2.5 per cent of total road fatalities and about 16 per cent of serious injuries.

Last year I was hit by a car and while I don't recall the crash, it's taken me until now to regain my confidence and I'm almost back to my physical best.

In the ER my husband said he knew I was injured because I did not ask about the condition of my bike. Usually when a cyclist hits the deck the first thing they ask is "is my bike OK?”.

But when I did finally come to and make sense, I didn't care about my bike, as long as the driver and I were OK.

Like drivers, the NSW Road Rules should be mandatory reading for cyclists - and every person learning to drive should give road riding a go to see how it works from our perspective.

For example, bicycles are classified as vehicles and are allowed to travel two abreast.

And drivers are required by law to give a cyclist 1.5m gap of space.

Trust me, the reason I'm not as far to the left on the road is because you can't see - but I can - the broken glass, gravel, metal scraps, masses of pine needles (especially on Ballina Rd under the pedestrian walkway near the Kadina Roundabout, Lismore Council please clean this up) and slimy whatevers that would cause me to slip and flip.

Probably in front of your vehicle.

So thank you, dear driver, for your patience and giving us a bit of space. We all need the Go Together campaign to be effective.