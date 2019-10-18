Scratching gets Sound a Caulfield Cup start

Crown Prosecutor takes out the New Zealand Derby in March. Picture: Trish Dunell

Crown Prosecutor takes out the New Zealand Derby in March. Picture: Trish Dunell

SOUND has clinched a start in the $5 million Caulfield Cup start after Kiwi stayer Crown Prosecutor's scratching due to a leg injury.

New Zealand Derby winner Crown Prosecutor was re-examined by Racing Victoria vets on Friday and found to be lame in his nearside front leg.

A last-start third behind champion mare Melody Belle, the Stephen Marsh-trained gelding was a $41 chance before his withdrawal.

Sound, to be ridden by James Winks, is a $101 chance with Ladbrokes.

He finished 12th in last year's Caulfield Cup. At his last run he finished seventh in the Turnbull Stakes.

Second emergency Neufbosc was floated from Sydney on Friday as news of Crown Prosecutor's lameness emerged, but he would require another scratching in order to gain a start.

As of Friday afternoont, Chris Waller's Finche was an easing $7.50 equal favourite with Lindsay Park import Constantinople, ahead of $8 shots Mer De Glace and Mr Quickie, and Vow And Declare ($8.50).

To be ridden by Michael Walker, Finche is owned by a collection of immensely successful racing figures.

Prince Khalid Abdullah, whose champions include Enable and Frankel, races the chestnut in partnership with Neil Werrett, who owned champion sprinter Black Caviar, and Peter Tighe, part-owner of Winx.

Harvey Green (right) returns to scale with New Zealand Derby winner Crown Prosecutor.

NSW breeders Frank and Christine Cook, who have raced Preferment, Foreteller and Moriaty, are also in the ownership.

Mer De Glace is attempting to become Japan's first winner of the Cup since the ill-fated Admire Rakti in 2014.

Bidding for a sixth successive win, Mer De Glace will be handled by Damian Lane from the second widest gate in one of the most open Cups in memory.