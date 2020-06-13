The funeral of Archie Gouldson, who was tragically killed in a crash near Roma, is being livestreamed to allow the community to say goodbye. WATCH HERE

FRIENDS and family of beloved Churchie student Archie Gouldson are this morning saying goodbye to the boy "loved by everyone".

Archie died alongside 10-year-old Jack Cameron in a tragic 4WD crash on a rural property near Roma on May 24.

His funeral is being livestreamed today.

The funeral of Archie Gouldson is being livestreamed now to allow his family, friends and the community to say goodbye. You can click through here to watch the service. RIP Archie Posted by Courier Mail on Friday, 12 June 2020

Archie's father, Faran Gouldson, who is the well-known director of Gouldson Legal, spoke to The Courier-Mail yesterday about his son's legacy, calling him "a beautiful young man".

"Archie was loved by everyone, and hated by none. One of his close mates said 'Archie was the only one who accepted me for me. He never made me feel uncomfortable. He was just the best'" Mr Gouldson said.

"He was engaging, considerate, well mannered, and downright funny. He was a beautiful young man on the cusp of the rest of his life, stolen from us way too early."

Originally published as SAD FAREWELL: Mourners remember 'loved' Archie