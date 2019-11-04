Sad downfall of ’90s boy band heart-throb Brian Harvey

East 17 star Brian Harvey was kicked out of a benefits office after swearing and shouting at staff.

The ex-pop singer yelled "F***ing d**khead" at shocked officials and filmed the altercation before sharing it on his YouTube channel.

He fumed that he was going to become homeless after staff wouldn't give him what he felt he was owed.

East 17 member Brian Harvey.

Brian said: "Enough now, I've had enough of this. So I've come down here.

"F***ing d**khead with you f***ing attitudes. D**kheads."

Brian, 45, had told The Mirror: "I'm being messed around seriously by the benefits.

"I can't get anywhere after selling 22 million records, and the amount of tax I've paid.

"You're bullies mate, you're bullies. Who you talking to? You wouldn't have a f***ing job if it wasn't for me paying tax. F**k you, f**k the lot of you. Sl*gs."

He then revealed his music royalties have dried up to almost nothing.

The ex-star reportedly said: "It's f**k all now. I think the last thing that came through was £80 ($150). I'm just treated like a c**t.

Brian (centre, wearing hat) with his fellow East 17 members in the early ’90s.

"If they cut my benefits and I have to go back to gigging then if something happens to me then it will be their fault and it will be on their shoulders. They know my life's in danger."

Brian, who has had mental health ­problems, is convinced the benefit office are cutting his employment support allowance after receiving false information.

He said: "A troll obviously wants to call up and cause trouble and say I'm earning money.

"I'm not. I'm just assuming that's what has happened.

"They know, when people get that letter through the door, what it does to people with mental health ­problems.

"I feel like I'm fighting the world.

"The benefits need to start listening to the people, I understand there are spongers in the system, but I shouldn't be treated like this."

Harvey shot to fame in 1991 as the lead singer of boy band East 17 - later renamed E-17.

The group sold millions of records and scored several top 10 hits, including Australian number one It's Alright. Other Australian top 10s included House of Love, Around the World and Stay Another Day.

East 17 enjoyed a string of massive hits here and in their native UK in the early 90s.

But he was sacked from the band in 1997 over comments appearing to condone the use of ecstasy following the death of 18-year-old Leah Betts.

He suffered a serious head injury after being attacked in a nightclub in 2001.

Harvey appeared on the UK version of I'm A Celebrity … in 2004 but quit after a row with another contestant.

He almost died in 2005 when he fell under the wheels of his Mercedes after gorging himself on tuna mayonnaise and cheese jacket potatoes.

Harvey was sacked from the band in 1997.

Harvey claimed he wasn't trying to kill himself, but he had fallen out of the car as he was reversing, after the food made him feel sick.

He said he pulled open his car door to vomit while driving down a cul-de-sac, only to be thrown from his seat and crushed underneath his speeding car.

Brian shattered his pelvis, broke his ribs and punctured his lung, but luckily survived.

He recorded a bizarre song about the episode in 2015, with lyrics including: "Jacket potatoes, cheese and that. I don't wanna die."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.