Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A trial has started for accountant George Nowak who has pleaded not guilty to more than 20 fraud offences.
A trial has started for accountant George Nowak who has pleaded not guilty to more than 20 fraud offences.
Crime

Accountant on trial over $1 million deception

by Tim Dornin
4th Feb 2020 3:08 PM

An Adelaide accountant and financial planner has gone on trial charged with fleecing investors out of about $1 million.

George John Nowak faced the District Court on Tuesday where it was alleged he used the money to prop up his business and pay personal expenses including his own house mortgage, credit card debts and travel expenses.

Opening the judge-alone trial, commonwealth prosecutor Heath Barclay QC said Nowak took the deposits paid by clients, that were meant to be held in trust as part of property investments, and used the money for his own benefit.

It's alleged his offending stretched over a 12-month period to December 2013.

"In essence, the defendant deceived people into thinking that their deposit money would be held in a trust account, safe and secure and available when needed," Mr Barclay told the court.

"In truth, on the prosecution case, the money wasn't safe and was used effectively as general revenue.

"The money, on the prosecution case, was applied to whatever the defendant wanted."

Nowak has pleaded not guilty to 22 counts of aggravated deception and one count of dishonestly dealing with documents.

The court also heard that the group of companies he was associated with had since gone into liquidation with debts of more than $15 million.

The trial was continuing before Judge Sophie David.

crime fraud george nowak

Just In

    Shock luxury car gets axed

    Shock luxury car gets axed
    • 4th Feb 2020 3:20 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thousands lose power in severe thunderstorms overnight

        premium_icon Thousands lose power in severe thunderstorms overnight

        News MORE than 6000 homes lost power overnight due to severe thunderstorm activity. BoM says more storms are on the way.

        Which Northern Rivers towns have increased in land value?

        premium_icon Which Northern Rivers towns have increased in land value?

        News STRONG demand for hobby farms and lifestyle properties has created a spike in rural...

        PHOTOS: Storms deliver 50mm of rain, 96km/h wind gusts

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Storms deliver 50mm of rain, 96km/h wind gusts

        Weather A "vigorous" southerly change has swept through the region

        New campaign, petition to ‘save our Lismore Cup holiday’

        premium_icon New campaign, petition to ‘save our Lismore Cup holiday’

        News Workers "frustrated" over decision to scrap the half-day holiday