Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A South Australian man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of his six-week-old daughter in 2017.
A South Australian man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of his six-week-old daughter in 2017.
Crime

SA father charged over death of baby

19th Mar 2020 8:29 PM

A South Australian man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of his baby in 2017.

Police charged the 30-year-old Mount Gambier man on Thursday over the death of the six-week-old baby girl, who was taken to Whyalla Hospital in respiratory arrest and with serious injuries in June 2016.

She was transferred to the Women's and Children's Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The man is due to appear before the Mount Gambier Magistrates Court on Friday.

Originally published as SA father charged over death of baby

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

crime domestic violence manslaughter violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cattle sales carry on under new coronavirus restrictions

        premium_icon Cattle sales carry on under new coronavirus restrictions

        News NRLX will prohibit non-essential persons from attending sales to minimise the potential risk of spreading the virus.

        Fourth coronavirus case confirmed in Northern NSW

        premium_icon Fourth coronavirus case confirmed in Northern NSW

        Health Health boss said another positive test had been returned last night

        Coronavirus patient was on flight to Ballina

        Coronavirus patient was on flight to Ballina

        News NSW Health is alerting fellow passengers who were "close contacts"

        Small businesses keeping up with shopping demands

        premium_icon Small businesses keeping up with shopping demands

        News BUY LOCAL: Lismore shops continue to offer food and customer service