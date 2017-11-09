Russian National Ballet Theatre brings two shows

CLASSIC TALE: Romeo and Juliet by the Russian National Ballet Theatre.

THE Russian National Ballet Theatre is coming back to Lismore, and this year the troupe will perform two classic ballets: Romeo and Juliet and The Nutcracker.

Romeo and Juliet is a classic romantic story based on the 100-year old William Shakespeare play, with seamless choreography by Evgeny Amosov and the Prokofiev choreography in three acts with classical music.

Prokofiev reused music from the ballet in three suites for orchestra and a solo piano work.

The Nutcracker is a Christmas tradition.

Joining the magical adventure of Clara, Fritz and the Nutcracker as they battle the evil Rat King.

The work is a two-act ballet, originally choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov with a score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The libretto is adapted from E. T. A. Hoffmann's story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, by way of Alexandre Dumas' adapted story The Nutcracker.

It premiered at the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg on Sunday, December 18, 1892, on a double-bill with Tchaikovsky's opera Iolanta.

Although the original production was not a success, The Nutcracker has enjoyed enormous popularity since the late 1960s and is now performed by countless ballet companies, primarily during the Christmas season.