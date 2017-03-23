27°
News

Russian troupe announces two ballet shows

Javier Encalada
| 23rd Mar 2017 1:46 PM
BLACK SWAN: The Russian National Ballet Theatre's production of Swan Lake was performed in Lismore last year.
BLACK SWAN: The Russian National Ballet Theatre's production of Swan Lake was performed in Lismore last year. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Russian National Ballet Theatre has announced performances of Romeo and Juliet and The Nutcracker in Lismore this year.

The Russian National Ballet Theatre is coming back to the area after successful performances of Swan Lake last year in Lismore.

Romeo and Juliet

Romeo and Juliet will be performed on Tuesday, December 12, 7.30pm.

The forever romance, this hundred year classic offers a seamless choreography by Evgeny Amosov based on the Prokofiev ballet in three Acts with classical music.

Romeo and Juliet is a ballet by Sergei Prokofiev based on William Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet.

Prokofiev reused music from the ballet in three suites for orchestra and a solo piano work.

Based on a synopsis created by Adrian Piotrovsky (who first suggested the subject to Prokofiev) and Sergey Radlov, the ballet was composed by Prokofiev in September 1935 to their scenario which followed the precepts of "drambalet" (dramatised ballet, officially promoted at the Kirov Ballet to replace works based primarily on choreographic display and innovation).

The ballet's original happy ending (contrary to Shakespeare) provoked controversy among Soviet cultural officials, and the ballet's production was then postponed indefinitely.

Suites of the ballet music were heard in Moscow and the United States, but the full ballet premiered in the Mahen Theatre, Brno (then in Czechoslovakia, now in the Czech Republic), on 30 December 1938.

This version was a single-act production with music mainly from the first two suites.

The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker will be staged on Wednesday, December 13.

Christmas would not be Christmas without The Nutcracker.

To celebrate the holidays, join the magical adventure of Clara, Fritz and the Nutcracker as they battle the evil Rat King.

The Nutcracker is a two-act ballet, originally choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov with a score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The libretto is adapted from E. T. A. Hoffmann's story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, by way of Alexandre Dumas' adapted story The Nutcracker.

It was given its premiere at the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg on Sunday, December 18, 1892, on a double-bill with Tchaikovsky's opera Iolanta.

Although the original production was not a success, the 20-minute suite that Tchaikovsky extracted from the ballet was.

Tchaikovsky's score has become one of his most famous compositions, in particular the pieces featured in the suite.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore northern rivers entertainment russian national ballet theatre whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Swan gets a second chance due to WIRES

Swan gets a second chance due to WIRES

A black swan is eventually caught and freed from fishing line before its release into the wild.

Airdre's mall diaries 2: But do we really need elbow holders?

Dr Airdre Grant

Funny what you come home with when you go out to buy perfume

The future's bright for British whites

Cattle thrive in Australian conditions

Russian troupe announces two ballet shows

BLACK SWAN: The Russian National Ballet Theatre's production of Swan Lake was performed in Lismore last year.

The Russian National Ballet Theatre

Local Partners

The future's bright for British whites

Cattle society sees commercial potential in ancient breed

Russian troupe announces two ballet shows

BLACK SWAN: The Russian National Ballet Theatre's production of Swan Lake was performed in Lismore last year.

The Russian National Ballet Theatre

Tensions are high for amazing show this weekend

TWO-MAN BAND: Danny Holdsworth and Aidan Roberts juggle two dozen instruments in Tubular Bells.

Tubular Bells for Two is coming to NORPA this weekend

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Felix Riebl will have you in his arms

FAVORITE: Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire on stage at Bluesfest 2016.

Cat Empire frontman brings his solo show In Your Arms

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

LEE Kernaghan was also inducted into the CMC Hall of Fame during tonight's glittering awards ceremony on the Gold Coast.

Russian troupe announces two ballet shows

BLACK SWAN: The Russian National Ballet Theatre's production of Swan Lake was performed in Lismore last year.

The Russian National Ballet Theatre

Tensions are high for amazing show this weekend

TWO-MAN BAND: Danny Holdsworth and Aidan Roberts juggle two dozen instruments in Tubular Bells.

Tubular Bells for Two is coming to NORPA this weekend

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

Morgan Evans hosts the 2017 CMC Music Awards, being held for the first time on the Gold Coast.

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards.

What's on the big screen this week

OLD TALE: Emma Watson brings to life the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

DISNEY'S remake of Beauty and the Beast opens to rave reviews.

MKR recap: Josh and Amy figure out how to get along

Josh and Amy have figured out how to get along and cook well. Stay away from each other.

THEY’RE the couple we love to hate, but something changed tonight.

Mariah’s making a movie we probably don’t need

Mariah Carey and her dog Jack are prepping for a Christmas movie.

Mariah Carey is making animated movie ready for Christmas.

BRILLIANT BYRON BAY RETAIL

Shop 2/8 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail ... Price Guide...

Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail strata shop premises is in a brilliant and profitable position. andbull; Middle Lawson...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 UNDER OFFER!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 UNDER OFFER!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $850,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!