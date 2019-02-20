RUSH HOUR: Man’s gross move on plane

A young woman from Scotland has gone viral after she revealed the hilarious list of “boyfriend rules” she was given by her overprotective grandad.

A young woman from Scotland has gone viral after she revealed the hilarious list of “boyfriend rules” she was given by her overprotective grandad.

Live: Rush Hour

Welcome to Rush Hour! In sad news this morning, legendary Chanel fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died at the age of 85 after weeks of ill health. Elsewhere, a Melbourne chiropractor is under fire after a video of him manipulating a two-week-old baby caused controversy.

9.00am

Man critical after train station attack

A man in his 30s has been critically injured after an attack in broad daylight at a Melbourne train station.

A manhunt for the attacker, who is believed not to have known the victim, is underway. The assault happened at Craigieburn Railway Station on Hothlyn Drive about 4.20pm.

The attacker is believed to have left the area on foot. He has been described by police as a Maori or Pacific Islander in appearance, about 178cm tall and aged in his 20s.

The victim is being treated for serious injuries to his upper body at Royal Melbourne Hospital.

8.30am

Australia spent $9.3 billion on illicit drugs

Australians spent $9.3 billion last year on cocaine, meth, MDMA and heroin, with cocaine and meth rising from previous years.

Analysis of wastewater shows how much of each of the drugs is being consumed around the country, underlining the size of the black market.

The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission on Wednesday released its sixth National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program report, which monitored 58 wastewater stations in July and August 2018.

It estimates more than 9.6 tonnes of methylamphetamine was consumed in Australia in the year to August 2018, along with four tonnes of cocaine, 1.1 tonnes of MDMA, and more than 700 kilograms of heroin.

"It is astounding that Australians waste over $9.3 billion a year on drugs. This is money people could be spending on legitimate goods for themselves and their families," commission chief executive Michael Phelan said today. The report also looked at cannabis consumption, which regional Australia uses at double the rate of city dwellers.

In the second year of the testing program, the commission found cocaine and meth consumption were up, but MDMA and heroin were down Mr Phelan said a positive sign is the drop in fentanyl use across regional areas.

The report covers 56 per cent of the population, which equates to about 13 million people.

The tests look for 13 substances, including nicotine, alcohol, and opiods.

- AAP

Australians spent $9.3 billion last year on illegal drugs.

8.00am

Melbourne chiro under fire

A probe has been launched into a Melbourne chiropractor after a video of him manipulating a two-week-old baby caused controversy.

Dr Andrew Arnold, the owner of Cranbourne Family Chiropractic in Melbourne's south east, was filmed last August performing treatments on Harvey, a two-week-old newborn.

In the video, Dr Arnold can be seen tapping Harvey on the head, using an activator on the baby's spine and dangling him upside down.

The video, captioned "Andrew adjusts two-week-old Harvey for the very first time. Frisky little chap", caught the attention of other chiropractors and the state's health minister Jenny Mikakos.

"This vision is deeply disturbing - it's appalling that young children and infants are being ­exposed to such potential harm," Ms Mikakos told the Herald Sun.

"The Chiropractic Board of Australia must condemn this practice as unprofessional and unacceptable, and the AHPRA (Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency) must act quickly to stop these rogue practitioners in their tracks."

Ms Mikakos demanded the health regulatory board "take the necessary action".

It's understood AHPRA launched a confidential investigation into Dr Arnold's consultation with the newborn a short time after the video was posted to the practice's Facebook.

While infant chiropractic treatments are not explicitly illegal in Australia, they are divisive in the medical community.

- Natalie Wolfe

A probe has been launched into a Melbourne chiropractor after a video of him manipulating a two-week-old baby caused controversy.



7.30am

'This is going to be a long flight'

Let's face it - it's hard to make flying a pleasant experience.

You're cramped into a tiny box in the sky with hundreds of other people, the space is limited, and the food sucks. Whether you opt for yoga pants or a neck-pillow, it's fair enough that you want to be as comfortable as possible.

But one Air France passenger took "getting comfortable" to gross new heights.

Lizzie Thompson was flying from Paris to Log Angeles when she said a fellow passenger came on board and removed his pants, shoes and socks for the 10-and-a-half-hour flight.

She tried to get the flight attendants' attention, but noted they seemed "unconcerned" by the display.

It gets more bizarre.

The passenger then allegedly shouted at a man who boarded with a ukulele to "COME SIT WITH ME AND MAKE SOME MUSIC".

He also stole "4 mini bottles of wine from the cart" two hours into the flight. And, perhaps strangest of all, eventually became cold enough to put a thick winter jacket on - despite the fact that his pants remained off for the duration of the flight.

People on social media were appalled by the man's behaviour:

Lizzie noted that a flight attendant did give her the choice of moving to another seat, but as she'd paid for extra leg room she didn't want to.

She instead suggested the attendant to tell the man to put some pants on, but he merely "shrugged".

On the plus side, at least it brought the rest of the passengers together:

Always wear something more than underwear on your flights, ladies and gents. That goes without saying.

7.10am

Jihadi bride's citizenship revoked

Jihadi bride Shamima Begum has had her British citizenship revoked.

The 19-year-old, who gave birth to her third child earlier in the week, was found in a refugee camp in northern Syria late last week.

After a hotly contested debate over whether she should be allowed to return to London, the Home Office stripped her of her citizenship.

It's not yet known how authorities can render her stateless, although authorities may argue she has Dutch citizenship based on her marriage to a Dutch Islamic State fighter.

Begum's mother, who lives in London, received a letter from the Home Office overnight.

"Please find enclosed papers that relate to a decision taken by the Home Secretary, to deprive your daughter, Shamima Begum, of her British citizenship," the letter read.

"In light of the circumstances of your daughter, the notice of the Home Secretary's decision has been served of file today (19th February), and the order removing her British citizenship has subsequently been made."

Jihadi bride Shamima Begum has had her British citizenship revoked.

6.50am

Man charged with murder of elderly woman

A man has been charged over the death of an elderly woman in Wollongong in what police said was a domestic violence-related incident.

Emergency services were called to a home in Woonona about 11pm on Monday after reports a woman had been injured. A 76-year-old woman was found "unresponsive" and couldn't be revived, NSW Police said.

A 55-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday has been charged with murder. He has been refused bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.

- AAP

6.30am

Cyclone Oma moves towards Queensland

Cyclone Oma has been upgraded to a destructive Category 3 system as it continues moving towards the Queensland coast.

Oma is forecast to cross the Queensland coast between Mackayu and Fraser Island, with a ferocious storm potentially hitting the region with its "fiercest battering in years", The Courier Mail reports.

The Bureau of Meteorology has upgraded the cyclone's likelihood of impacting the coast to "high", or greater than 50 per cent.

Cyclone Oma has been upgraded to a destructive Category 3 system as it continues moving towards the Queensland coast.

6.15am

Trump unleashes as 16 states sue him

Donald Trump has blasted the 16 states that are suing him over his declaration of a national emergency to build his border wall, claiming they are led by "Open Border Democrats and the Radical Left".

The President was particularly scathing about California's lead role in the legal challenge, claiming the state had "wasted billions of dollars on their out of control Fast Train", a project recently scaled back after costs ballooned to $US77 billion.

He also pointed out that he had predicted last week that the action would be brought in the federal judiciary's 9th Circuit, which has a history of ruling against the administration.

Mr Trump intends to divert $US8 billion ($A11 billion) from counter-drug and military funds to build his US-Mexico border wall, after Congress refused to agree to provide more than $US1.4 billion ($A2 billion).

- Emma Reynolds

Donald Trump has blasted the 16 states that are suing him over his declaration of a national emergency to build his border wall.

6.00am

Fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld dies

Legendary Chanel fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died at the age of 85 after weeks of ill health. It is reported that he had pancreatic cancer.

The German-born designer, who was the creative director of Chanel, was one of fashion's most iconic and influential figures.

Lagerfeld was artistic director of three separate brands at the same time right up to his death: France's Chanel - the world's richest label - Italy's Fendi and his eponymous line.

Famed for his omnipresent dark sunglasses, white ponytail and black leather gloves, the enigmatic Lagerfeld was arguably the most prolific designer of the modern age.

Read the full story here.

Legendary Chanel fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died at the age of 85 after weeks of ill health.

5.45am

Young woman's 'boyfriend list' goes viral

A young woman from Scotland has gone viral after she revealed the hilarious list of "boyfriend rules" she was given by her overprotective grandad.

Lanarkshire woman Amie McHugh, 21, was given a number of strict demands, including that her man must never look at another woman, and has to have a car.

The boy has to be Roman Catholic, a Celtic supporter and - even though he presumably must be around her age as well - has to already be "financially well off".

Amie has revealed the hilarious list of rules she was given by her overprotective grandad.

She tweeted the list sent to her by her grandad William.

It said: "Rule 1 he must be RC (Roman Catholic). Rule 2 he must be Celtic supporter.

"Rule 3 he must be working. Rule 4 I must like him.

"Rule 5 he must like me. Rule 6 he must be financially well off.

"Rule 7 he must never look at another girl while in this relationship.

"Rule 8 he must be very kind. Rule 9 he must have a car."

And perhaps the best Old Man rule of all: "Rule 10 whenever in my company he must offer to pay bill."

He stopped himself at ten rules, but warned there may be more, concluding with "okay that's it so far".

The message became a viral hit on social media, racking up over 6000 likes since it was posted.

We're not sure if Amie is in a relationship yet, but the moral of the story is: don't get on the bad side of your date's grandparents.