Menu
Login
Would you eat this hospital food?
Would you eat this hospital food?
Food & Entertainment

Fury at gross hospital meal

by Ally Foster
30th Jan 2019 6:46 AM

A SHOCKING photo of an "omelette" served to patients at Scottish hospital has been branded "not suitable for a dog".

The image of the horrific meal shows a tiny omelette so charred from overcooking that pieces have broken off.

It was served to a female patient at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and shared on social media by one of the country's politicians.

Alex Cole-Hamilton wrote: "My constituent has been in Royal Infirmary Edinburgh ten days.

"This was her dinner tonight. Food's been consistently poor. (It's an omelette btw).

Social media users were disgusted by the photograph.

One wrote: "That's an omelette? It looks horrific. And where are the vegetables? One can only recover properly on a balanced healthy diet.

"Making an omelette even for large numbers is not rocket science. Scotland's flagship hospital is one scary place."

"Omg you wouldn't feed that to the dogs. My brother's in hospital at the moment and he was given a burnt shell pie and equally burnt beans the other day. Equally unsuitable for the dogs," another said.

-Read more.

More Stories

complaint hospital food omlette scotland

Top Stories

    Damaging distractions are good news

    Damaging distractions are good news

    Community Citizenship and the The Barrier Reef are this week's distractions for Morrison government

    Welcome to emergency

    Welcome to emergency

    Community Hospital concierge makes all the difference in your hour of need

    No wonder we love our pets

    No wonder we love our pets

    Community Loyalty, playfulness and fidelity, that's a fine friend

    Aussie, Aussie, Aussie. Oi,Oi,Oi

    Aussie, Aussie, Aussie. Oi,Oi,Oi

    Community "You can never capture blood, sweat and tears of helping others”