Runaway sheep returns home for epic haircut

A sheep who fled her flock during the 2013 bushfires has been reunited with family and there are now big plans for her impressive fleece.

A sheep who fled her flock during the 2013 bushfires has been reunited with family and there are now big plans for her impressive fleece.

AFTER their entire farm was burnt in the Dunalley 2013 bushfires, the Gray family has been reunited with their now adult sheep Prickles whose impressive fleece will help raise money for charity.

Alice Gray said Prickles, named after her wild prickly wool, had mastered the art of social distancing for years before being found on her family's farm on Good Friday.

"We once had a night vision camera set up looking for some deer, then looking back at the vision we saw this large fluffy animal appear and look into the camera, so we knew there was a rogue sheep out there somewhere," she said.

She said the family celebrated at the back of their farm for her son Barclay's sixth birthday before her husband Tom Gray spotted the sheep.

Barclay 6 and James Gray 8 with sheep Prickles who has been missing for 7 years at Dunalley. Picture: CHRIS KIDD

Prickles had presumably escaped as a lamb when the bushfires destroyed some 50km of fencing.

"We got her back into the yard and she was quite surprised, she was chasing turkeys and ducks everywhere," she said.

"We've put her in a paddock with some sheep now and they get along very well."

Prickles who has been missing for seven years at Dunalley. Picture: CHRIS KIDD

She said Prickles's surprise reappearance inspired her to create a UNHCR refugee fundraiser.

She said Tasmanians were lucky to access space, clean air and sanitation while refugees were at higher risk of spreading, catching and suffering from coronavirus in camps.

Bidders can guess the weight of Prickles's wool online and donate to the cause, with the winner announced on May 1 taking home a certificate of excellence.

Mrs Gray said the fundraiser has so far accumulated more than $1400.

"The main things I learned from the bushfires were the importance of community and helping people," she said.

She said Prickles would live out a "very happy" retirement on the farm.

To make a guess on the woolly weight and donate, go to mycause.com.au

Originally published as Runaway sheep returns home for epic haircut