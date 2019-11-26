Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
China's Vice President Xi Jinping talks with then-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd in 2010.
China's Vice President Xi Jinping talks with then-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd in 2010.
Politics

Rudd warns of return of the 'yellow peril'

26th Nov 2019 2:26 PM

FORMER prime minister Kevin Rudd has blasted the Morrison government's management of the China relationship and warned of a return of the "yellow peril".

Mr Rudd acknowledged managing relations with China had always been difficult, but urged the government to develop a clear and consistent strategy.

"It should be crystal clear about our national objectives in relation to China, just as it should be clear in its understanding of what China's objectives are in relation to Australia," he said in Canberra on Tuesday.

More Stories

china former prime minister international politics kevin rudd

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UNDECIDED: Council set to vote again on rate hike

        premium_icon UNDECIDED: Council set to vote again on rate hike

        Council News LISMORE City Council set to vote on rescission motion to stop rate increase.

        65 JOBS: Leading engineering firm to set up in Northern NSW

        premium_icon 65 JOBS: Leading engineering firm to set up in Northern NSW

        Business Firm will bring skills to complement existing industries in the area

        Campaign to air 'dirty laundry'

        premium_icon Campaign to air 'dirty laundry'

        Community Region stands together against domestic violence