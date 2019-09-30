Ruby Rose reveals shock health scare

Ruby Rose took to Instagram to reveal her health battle.

Ruby Rose took to Instagram to reveal her health battle.

Batwoman star Ruby Rose has undergone emergency surgery after a serious injury left her at risk of being paralysed.

Rose, 33, is set to debut as Batwoman in the new TV series of the same name, which hits streaming on Foxtel next week.

Last night, the Australian actor took to Instagram and revealed she'd injured nerves next to her spinal chord during stunts as she documented her experience in a graphic video.

The Orange is the New Black actor horrified some followers with her content that she captioned: "To anyone asking why I let them video it.

"Did you not watch that Greys anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient??

"Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under."

The video reveals close-up shots of doctors carrying out her surgery and working on flesh and muscle near her spinal chord.

Rose said the injury came close to severing her spinal chord and left her in "chronic pain" and unable to feel her arms.

RELATED: Ruby Rose addresses backlash over her Batwoman casting

MORE: The Veronicas reveal their 'awful' experience in the spotlight

She added: "To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck... A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed... I had herniated two discs doing stunts.

Ruby Rose poses on the red carpet in Sydney. Picture: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

"They were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn't feel my arms... Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love."

Binge your way through over 100 of the world's top dramas. Only on Foxtel

This is not the first time the actor and model has undergone serious surgery.

Last January, she was left wheelchair-bound after a back operation for her spinal problems.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission