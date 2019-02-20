RSPCA’s $29 adoption sale is on this weekend

There are hundreds of animals are in desperate need of forever homes and available for $29 adoption this weekend at RSPCA NSW shelters and Petbarn adoption centres.

IF you have been pining after a pet but the price has put you off, then this is the sale for you.

The RSPCA is desperate to clear its shelters, and this weekend, normal fees to adopt an animal will be slashed to just $29 regardless of size or species.

Puppies, kittens, pocket-pets, sensible senior citizens, even livestock including goats, sheep and the odd pig will be available with one price for all.

People are urged to pre-register now for the sale, which runs from February 22-24 and animals available for adoption can be viewed on the RSPCA NSW website.

The sale includes animals waiting for forever homes at RSPCA NSW shelters, Care Centres and NSW Petbarn Adoption centres, many of which are filling up as about 100 animals are taken into care every day.

Last year, 90 per cent of animals were rehomed, and this year staff are hoping for an even better result.

Normal adoption procedures apply, even when a reduced fee is offered, to ensure the animal's wellbeing and all adoptions are processed on a ticketed basis, which means it's first in best dressed, pending on appropriate checks.

Some of the animals have been waiting for new families for more than 100 days.

All cats, dogs, rabbits and male guinea pigs adopted through RSPCA NSW come desexed and microchipped.

All animals adopted from RSPCA NSW are vaccinated, up to date on internal and external parasite control and checked by a veterinarian.

DETAILS: RSPCA NSW