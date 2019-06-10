Fans angry at Meghan photos

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made her first public appearance since giving birth to baby Archie a month ago during the traditional Trooping the Colour balcony photos.

But royal fans were left disappointed when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to stand towards the back of the crowd, The Sun reports.

Royal watchers were disappointed that Meghan Duchess of Sussex was hard to see as she stood in the corner in the balcony photos. Picture: MatrixPictures

While last year, Meghan and Harry can be seen standing behind Prince Charles and the Queen, today, the new parents appeared to be tucked to one side for one of this year's balcony snaps, behind Prince Andrew.

And royal fans were not happy, with several wanting to know why the Duchess was out of view.

"Are we really not getting good shots of Meghan and Harry on the balcony? Shame," wrote one.

Meghan and Harry were all smiles, but their fans wondered why they weren’t more up front. Picture: Getty

Another claimed Meghan had been positioned "in the corner" while one said: "On the balcony and I haven't seen one pic of Meghan yet."

Others saw the positives however, with another royal fan commenting: "Even though a glimpse on the balcony it was such a treat to see Duchess Meghan today.

"She looked beautiful and radiant."

Many fans wanted to know why Meghan and Harry were positioned at the back of the balcony, with several questioning whether there is a "royal order" in place for the official photographs.

Meghan, stuck in the corner, may be wondering what everyone is looking at. Picture: Getty

"I'm sure there's some order of ranking as to why Harry and Meg are stowed away in the corner," said one.

When Meghan and Harry were stood behind Kate and Will at Trooping the Colour last year, Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, told PEOPLE: "She was not as prominent perhaps as some people might have expected, but there's a pecking order.

"There was no slight intended, but William being the older, more senior brother would go out [first] with his wife."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: MTX

Apparently it's all to do with the royal kids, too.

Last year, a separate source told PEOPLE: "There's no one laying this out, telling her where to stand.

"And there were a lot of kids who everyone would want at the front."

Trooping the Colour is held each year to honour the Queen’s birthday. Picture: Getty

The grand event is held in honour of the Queen's official birthday and ends with the royals watching the RAF fly-past from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Prince Louis stole the hearts of the nation as he made his debut royal engagement.

The smiling 13-month-old tot looked adorable as peeked through the window at Buckingham Palace with his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and waved at the crowds on the balcony.