Matt Olley scored from the penalty spot after only two minutes as Rovers demolished Grafton United 9-0 in the FFA Cup match played in Lismore on Sunday. Photo Steve Mackney.
Sport

Rovers demolition job in FFA Cup opener

Mitchell Craig
25th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
RICHMOND Rovers started its FFA Cup campaign with a dominant 9-0 win over Grafton United at Lismore on Sunday.

Rovers striker Matt Olley scored from the penalty spot after only two minutes and it was all one-way traffic from there.

A returning Kurt Walker also played well in his first game back at the club after playing for Italo Stars.

The FFA Cup is a national knockout tournament run by Football Federation Australia which includes A-League and National Premier League clubs.

Bangalow was the best of the Far North Coast teams last year reaching the sixth round of the competition.

Rovers will travel for its next game against Sawtell on Saturday.

“The FFA Cup is a truly unique competition in the Australian sporting landscape,” FFA Chief Executive Officer James Johnson said.

“Since its inception in 2014, the FFA Cup has engaged thousands of grassroots, semi-professional, and professional players around the nation, and ensured that clubs of all levels and sizes have had the chance to compete on the national stage.”

“Clubs competing in the FFA Cup Preliminary Rounds range from teams in grassroots lower leagues up to the second tier of Australian football, the National Premier Leagues (NPL).

“Our goal is to surpass 700 participating clubs in the FFA Cup for a fourth year in a row in 2020.”

Lismore Northern Star

