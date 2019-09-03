Round 25: NRL teams, changes

HERE'S how each team will line up for the final round of the year:

RABBITOHS v ROOSTERS

Thursday, ANZ Stadium, 7.50pm

Rabbitohs: 1. Adam Doueihi 2. Alex Johnston 3. Campbell Graham 4. Dane Gagai 5. Corey Allan 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Sam Burgess 9. Damien Cook 10. Liam Knight 11. John Sutton 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Ethan Lowe 15. Tom Amone 16. Tevita Tatola 17. Mark Nicholls. Reserves: 18. Bayley Sironen 19. Connor Tracey 20. Kurt Dillon 21. Mawene Hiroti

Team news: Tom Amone replaces the injured Kyle Turner on the bench.

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Joey Manu 5. Brett Morris 6. Luke Keary 7. Cooper Cronk 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Sam Verrills 10. Isaac Liu 11. Boyd Cordner 12. Mitch Aubusson 13. Victor Radley. Interchange: 14. Lindsay Collins 15. Zane Tetevano 16. Nat Butcher 17. Angus Crichton. Reserves: 18. Billy Smith 19. Sitili Tupouniua 20. Poasa Faamausili 21. Drew Hutchison

Team news: Boyd Cordner and Cooper Cronk return at the expense of Angus Crichton (bench) and Drew Hutchinson (dropped). Siosiua Taukeiaho misses out through injury.

EELS v SEA EAGLES

Friday, Bankwest Stadium, 6pm

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Waqa Blake 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Kane Evans 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Manu Ma'u 13. Marata Niukore. Interchange: 14. Brad Takairangi 15. Daniel Alvaro 16. Ray Stone 17. Tepai Moeroa. Reserves: 18. David Gower 19. Will Smith 20. Peni Terepo 21. Josh Hoffman

Team news: Tepai Moeroa and Ray Stone join the bench in place of Peni Terepo and David Gower. Marata Niukore starts at lock with Daniel Alvaro on the bench.

Sea Eagles: 1. Brendan Elliot 2. Jorge Taufua 3. Brad Parker 4. Moses Suli 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Dylan Walker 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Martin Taupau 11. Corey Waddell 12. Curtis Sironen 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Manase Fainu 15. Sean Keppie 16. Lloyd Perrett 17. Taniela Paseka. Reserves: 18. Lachlan Croker 19. Tevita Funa 20. Cade Cust 21.Haumole Olakau'atu

Team news: Brendan Elliot replaces Tom Trbojevic at fullback. Jack Gosiewski and Morgan Boyle are out injured, with Corey Waddell to start in the second-row and Sean Keppie joins the bench on debut alongside Lloyd Perrett.

Cameron Munster is out with injury. Picture: Brendon Thorne

STORM v COWBOYS

Friday, AAMI Park, 7.55pm

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Justin Olam 5. Sandor Earl 6. Brodie Croft 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane. Interchange: 14. Max King 15. Tui Kamikamica 16. Tino Faasuamaleaui 17. Tom Eisenhuth. Reserves: 18. Curtis Scott 19. Joe Stimson 20. Billy Walters 21. Harry Grant

Team news: Cameron Munster (injury), Josh Addo-Carr (rested) and Brandon Smith (rested) are all out. Brodie Croft returns in the halves, Sandor Earl on the wing and Tui Kamikamica on the bench.

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Jordan Kahu 4. Tom Opacic 5. Murray Taulagi 6. John Asiata 7. Michael Morgan 8. Scott Bolton 9. Jake Granville 10. Jordan McLean 11. Gavin Cooper 12. Shane Wright 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14. Josh McGuire 15. Coen Hess 16. Peter Hola 17. Francis Molo. Reserves: 18. Corey Jensen 19. Reuben Cotter 20. Tom Gilbert 21. Jake Clifford

Team news: Josh McGuire returns on the bench in place of Reuben Cotter. Jake Clifford has been named on an extended bench.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad comes up against his former team. Picture: Brett Costello

RAIDERS v WARRIORS

Saturday, GIO Stadium, 3pm

Raiders: 1. Bailey Simonsson 2. Michael Oldfield 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Nick Cotric 5. Sebastian Kris 6. Jack Wighton 7. Aidan Sezer 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Dunamis Lui 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Ryan Sutton. Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Emre Guler 16. Corey Horsburgh 17. JJ Collins. Reserves: 18. Sam Williams 19. Joseph Tapine 20. Jordan Rapana 21. Tom Starling

Team news: Mass changes as Ricky Stuart rests his stars prior to finals. Charnze Nicholl-Klokstadd, Jordan Rapana, Sia Soliola and John Bateman are all out. Bailey Simonsson starts at fullback and Michael Oldfield and Sebastian Kris on the wings. Hudson Young starts in the back-row, Emre Guler and JJ Collins join the bench.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2. David Fusitu'a 3. Adam Pompey 4. Blake Ayshford 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Blake Green 8. Agnatius Paasi 9. Issac Luke 10. Leeson Ah Mau 11. Adam Blair 12. Isaiah Papali'i 13. Jazz Tevaga. Interchange: 14. Lachlan Burr 15. Bunty Afoa 16. Ligi Sao 17. Adam Keighran. Reserves: 18. Josh Curran 20. Taane Milne 21. Hayze Perham 22. Leivaha Pulu

Team news: Adam Pompey and Blake Ayshford start at centre with Peta Hiku and Patrick Herbert out injured. Chanel Harris-Tevita (arm) is out with Bunty Afoa and Adam Keighran joining the bench.

BULLDOGS v BRONCOS

Saturday, ANZ Stadium, 5.30pm

Bulldogs: 1. Will Hopoate 2. Nick Meaney 3. Morgan Harper 4. Reimis Smith 5. Jayden Okunbor 6. Kieran Foran 7. Lachlan Lewis 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Dylan Napa 11. Josh Jackson 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Jack Cogger 15. Renouf Toomaga 16. Raymond Faitala-Mariner 17. Chris Smith. Reserves: 19. Danny Fualalo 20. Isaiah Tass 21. Fa'amanu Brown 22 Ofahiki Ogden

Team news: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (knee) is out and will be replaced at fullback by Will Hopoate. Morgan Harper debuts at centre, Reimis Smith returns from suspension on the wing. Kerrod Holland (shoulder) will also miss the clash.

Broncos: 1. Anthony Milford 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Alex Glenn 5. Jamayne Isaako 6. Darius Boyd 7. Jake Turpin 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Payne Haas 11. David Fifita 12. Matt Gillett 13. Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: 14. James Segeyaro 15. Thomas Flegler 16. Izaia Perese 17. Rhys Kennedy. Reserves: 18. Sean O'Sullivan 19. Gehamat Shibasaki 20. Shaun Fensom 21. Joe Ofahengaue

Team news: Jake Turpin returns from suspension at halfback in place of Sean O'Sullivan. Gehamat Shibasaki is out with Izaia Perese joining the bench.

Tristan Sailor gets another run at fullback for the Dragons. Picture: Matt King

TITANS v DRAGONS

Saturday, Cbus Super Stadium, 7.35pm

Titans: 1. Michael Gordon 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Tyrone Peachey 4. Brian Kelly 5. Phillip Sami 6. Alexander Brimson 7. Ryley Jacks 8. Jarrod Wallace 9. Mitch Rein 10. Jai Arrow 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Sam Stone 13. Nathan Peats. Interchange: 14. Tanah Boyd 15. Jai Whitbread 16. Bryce Cartwright 17. Jack Stockwell. Reserves: 18. Will Matthew 19. Kallum Watkins 20. Ashley Taylor 21. Anthony Don.

Team news: Englishman Kallum Watkins has been dropped with Tyrone Peachey shifting to centre and AJ Brimson starting at five-eighth. Nathan Peats moves to lock to accommodate the return of Mitch Rein from suspension at hooker. Jai Arrow starts at prop for the injured Mo Fotuaika.

Dragons: 1. Corey Norman 2. Tristan Sailor 3. Euan Aitken 4. Tim Lafai 5. Jonus Pearson 6. Gareth Widdop 7. Ben Hunt 8. James Graham 9. Reece Robson 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Jackson Ford 13. Blake Lawrie. Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore 15. Korbin Sims 16. Luciano Leilua 17. Josh Kerr. Reserves: 18. Patrick Kaufusi 19. Zac Lomax 20. Matt Dufty 21. Jacob Host

Team news: Corey Norman returns at fullback pushing Tristan Sailor to the wing. Reece Robson starts at hooker for Cameron McInnes (broken leg). Blake Lawrie starts at lock, Luciano Leilua drops to the bench. Jeremy Latimore replaces Patrick Kaufusi on the bench. Zac Lomax (concussion) has been named among the reserves.

Shaun Johnson has been named for the Sharks. Picture: Mark Metcalfe

TIGERS v SHARKS

Sunday, Leichhardt Oval, 2pm

Tigers: 1. Corey Thompson 2. Robert Jennings 3. Paul Momirovski 4. Esan Marsters 5. David Nofoaluma 6. Benji Marshall 7. Luke Brooks 8. Thomas Mikaele 9. Josh Reynolds 10. Oliver Clark 11. Luke Garner 12. Chris Lawrence 13. Ryan Matterson. Interchange: 14. Matthew Eisenhuth 15. Elijah Taylor 16. Alex Twal 17. Michael Chee-Kam. Reserves: 18. Tommy Talau 19. Chris McQueen 20. Moses Mbye 21. Robbie Farah

Team news: Robbie Farah and Moses Mbye are a chance to play after being named among the reserves. Ryan Matterson reverts back to lock with Josh Reynolds named to start at hooker.

Sharks: 1. Josh Dugan 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Josh Morris 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Shaun Johnson 7. Chad Townsend 8. Aaron Woods 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Briton Nikora 12. Wade Graham 13. Paul Gallen. Interchange: 14. Kurt Capewell 15. Jack Williams 16. Andrew Fifita 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele. Reserves: 18. Billy Magoulias 19. Blayke Brailey 20. Kyle Flanagan 21. Matt Moylan

Team news: Shaun Johnson has been named at halfback and Sosaia Feki replaces Sione Katoa on the wing. Matt Moylan and Kyle Flanagan have been named among the reserves. Jack Williams returns from injury in place of Jayson Bukuya.

PANTHERS v KNIGHTS

Sunday, Panthers Stadium, 4.05pm

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Stephen Crichton 3. Dean Whare 4. Brent Naden 5. Brian To'o 6. James Maloney 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Wayde Egan 10. Moses Leota 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Liam Martin 13. James Fisher-Harris. Interchange: 14. Jarome Luai 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Billy Burns 17. Reagan Campbell-Gillard. Reserves: 18. Sione Katoa 19. Hame Sele 20. Josh Mansour 21. Kaide Ellis

Team news: Wayde Egan starts at hooker with Sione Katoa dropped. Jarome Luai joins the bench, Josh Mansour has been named among the reserves.

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Bradman Best 3. Sione Mata'utia 4. Hymel Hunt 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall 6. Mason Lino 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. David Klemmer 9. Connor Watson 10. Daniel Saifiti 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 12. Mitchell Barnett 13. Tim Glasby. Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Herman Ese'ese 16. Josh King 17. Aidan Guerra. Reserves: 18. Jacob Saifiti 19. Jamie Buhrer 20. Jirah Momoisea 21. Starford Toa

Team news: Lachlan Fitzgibbon starts with Aidan Guerra shifting to the bench. Kurt Mann replaces Jacob Saifiti on the bench.