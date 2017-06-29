22°
News

Rough roads will take time to repair

29th Jun 2017 6:00 AM
Lismore roads are suffering pothole fever after recent floods and weather events.
Lismore roads are suffering pothole fever after recent floods and weather events. Samantha Elley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ROADS in the Lismore area are a bumpy experience thanks to, firstly the March flood and secondly the recent wet weather event.

It is estimated that $40 million worth of damage has occurred from major landslips to minor road repairs, which includes large potholes and drainage problems.

"Council is urging patience from residents as road damage caused by the March flood could still take months to repair,” a council spokeswoman said.

"The NSW Government has approved funding for work to take place on nine priority roads that still have major landslips or culvert collapses.”

Roads that are considered a priority and are now underway for repairs include:

  • Boatharbour Road
  • Keerrong Road (x2)
  • Koonorigan Road (x2)
  • Oakey Creek Road
  • Caniaba Road
  • Terania Creek Road (x4)
  • Mountain Top Road (x2)
  • Tuntable Creek Road
  • Beardow Street

The council spokeswoman said permanent repair work can begin on these roads within the next month or two.

"We hope to have all these roads fixed by the end of the next financial year,” she said.

"We realise it has already been a long wait for rural residents, but after a natural disaster the process to obtain funding and commence work is lengthy.”

Council is still awaiting approval from the NSW Government for other roads, but approval is expected to come through soon.

From there heavy patching and bitumen resealing as well as gravel road repairs will take place.

"This job is huge as it is across all roads in the Lismore Local Government Area and it is expected it will take at least two years to complete all the flood repair roadworks,” the spokeswoman said.

Under the Commonwealth-State National Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA), flood repairs are required to be undertaken by contractors, enabling council to continue its normal roadworks program.

"This ensures regular schedules do not fall behind and is good news for residents in the long run.”

A schedule of flood road repairs and timelines on the Lismore council website at www.lismore.nsw.gov.au will be published as this information becomes available.

Topics:  floods landslips lismore city council pohtholes wet weather event

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Heart restart and chance to win

Heart restart and chance to win

WITH the floods now some 11 weeks behind us what is next for businesses in Lismore?

Lady is no tramp but she loves a cuddle

LOVES A PAT: Lady know where the idle hands are for a cuddle.

Lady was found in the roof of someone's garage in Lismore

Doors open again for Salvos shop

NEW LOOK: Salvation Army Red Shield store in Lismore has opened its doors again.

One day after re-opening Lismore Salvo store doing roaring trade

Friendship rescheduled for October

This year's Lismore Friendship Festival has been moved to October 1.

Disappointment when 2017 Lismore Friendship Festival was postponed

Local Partners

HIT: Grinspoon's re-released album doing better than in 1997

GUIDE to Better Living 2017 (featuring a mammoth 49-track multi-format pack) is set to perform better than the 1997 original release in the ARIA albums chart.

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

A video game that puts 100 players into a violent battle royal has already sold more than four million copies and it isn’t even close to polished

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

MOVIE REVIEW: The House wins for Ferrell

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

Will Ferrell finally crank outs a decent comedy after two duds.

MOVIE REVIEW: Diary of a Wimpy Kid — The Long Haul

Jason Drucker in a scene from the movie Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Latest film presses button on too many toilet gags.

Aly defends support for Richmond player banned for striking

Aly defends character reference for banned footballer Houli

No filter on talk in everyday Aussie workplaces

Hairdressers Nikki and Kathy star in Common Sense, the new TV series from the makers of Gogglebox.

Common Sense is like eavesdropping on water-cooler talk.

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

This quintessential family home has been built for entertaining and coastal living. Designed by Architect Paul Uhlmann, the home enjoys 180 degree views with an...

Character Home In Town - Dual Occupancy Potential

46 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,200,000 to...

Situated only a short walk to Byron Bay's CBD and Main Beach is this character filled home with separate guest accommodation. Set behind a privacy wall with...

Privacy and Spectacular Lighthouse and Ocean Views

54 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 4 3 Contact Agent

Situated at the northern end of Paterson Street, this premium elevated position is highly desired and tightly held with the most breathtaking outlook over bush...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

Bangalow&#39;s BEST &quot;DOUBLE BLOCK&quot; to be offered in decades!

8 Robinson Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

* With street frontages to 2 of the town's best addresses is this double fronted block with original 1960's home * With double width frontages on...

Incredible Resort Style Living

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $970,000

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

Rural 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Tropical Oasis In Town

11 Shelley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,200,000 ...

Situated in Shelley Drive, within walking distance to town and beaches is this spacious home with a beautiful resort style yard and pool. A rendered brick home...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!