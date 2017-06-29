Rough roads will take time to repair

ROADS in the Lismore area are a bumpy experience thanks to, firstly the March flood and secondly the recent wet weather event.

It is estimated that $40 million worth of damage has occurred from major landslips to minor road repairs, which includes large potholes and drainage problems.

"Council is urging patience from residents as road damage caused by the March flood could still take months to repair,” a council spokeswoman said.

"The NSW Government has approved funding for work to take place on nine priority roads that still have major landslips or culvert collapses.”

Roads that are considered a priority and are now underway for repairs include:

Boatharbour Road

Keerrong Road (x2)

Koonorigan Road (x2)

Oakey Creek Road

Caniaba Road

Terania Creek Road (x4)

Mountain Top Road (x2)

Tuntable Creek Road

Beardow Street

The council spokeswoman said permanent repair work can begin on these roads within the next month or two.

"We hope to have all these roads fixed by the end of the next financial year,” she said.

"We realise it has already been a long wait for rural residents, but after a natural disaster the process to obtain funding and commence work is lengthy.”

Council is still awaiting approval from the NSW Government for other roads, but approval is expected to come through soon.

From there heavy patching and bitumen resealing as well as gravel road repairs will take place.

"This job is huge as it is across all roads in the Lismore Local Government Area and it is expected it will take at least two years to complete all the flood repair roadworks,” the spokeswoman said.

Under the Commonwealth-State National Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA), flood repairs are required to be undertaken by contractors, enabling council to continue its normal roadworks program.

"This ensures regular schedules do not fall behind and is good news for residents in the long run.”

A schedule of flood road repairs and timelines on the Lismore council website at www.lismore.nsw.gov.au will be published as this information becomes available.