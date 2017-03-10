31°
Roses are NOT Red, and that's a good lesson for kids

Javier Encalada
| 10th Mar 2017 11:40 AM
Scott Rheuben, of Lismore, with his children's book, Roses are NOT Red.
Scott Rheuben, of Lismore, with his children's book, Roses are NOT Red.

LISMORE author Scott Rheuben is launching his first children's book.

Roses are NOT Red is for kids of all ages, and explores the idea that things are not always as they seem.

Author Scott Rheuben, pictured, spent his school years at Goonellabah Public and Kadina High.

After a few years away working and travelling, Mr Rheuben resettled in Lismore.

He wrote poetic verse for nearly 25 years, which resulted in two publications, and then a fantasy adventure e-book.

Mr Rheuben said the book is about offering children an interesting moral message.

"The book is about life not being just black and white,” he said.

"We tell kids what to expect in life: what colour an orange is and colour the sky is; but that is not always the case and so it explores the idea of seeing things by yourself and not believing everything you hear.”

He said the book is aimed at children 3 to 9 years of age, but it can be enjoyed by children and teens.

  • At Lismore City Library, tomorrow Saturday from 10am. For details visit Mr Rheuben's website, scotter.com.au.
Topics:  childrens childrens book northern rivers entertainment scott rheuben whatson writer

