SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 16: Roosters coach, Trent Robinson looks on during a Sydney Roosters NRL training session at Kippax Lake on March 16, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Roosters premiership coach swabbed for coronavirus

by Phil Rothfield
4th May 2020 1:39 PM
Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has thrown a scare into the premiers' camp after being tested this morning for coronavirus.

Robinson woke this morning with a sore throat and chose to isolate himself from the players who returned to their Moore Park headquarters for COVID-19 protocol sessions.

"It's not serious, but I had to do the right thing and get it checked out," he said.

"I went to the doctor this morning to have a test. I'm fine. I should get the result this evening.

"You can't expect everyone else at the club to take all the precautions unless I do it myself."

Robinson spent the day at home, communicating with his staff in meetings on Zoom.

"You've just got to do the right thing and stay away if you've got any symptoms, even a runny nose," he said.

"I've heard a few players around the game are in the same boat and couldn't turn up today. You've just got to be super careful."

 

Roosters assistant coach Craig Fitzgibbon gets his temperature checked before training. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images
Robinson says he hopes to have a clearance to be back at training with the rest of the coaching staff tomorrow to start preparing for the May 28 return to footy.

The Roosters are expected to be playing their arch-rivals the South Sydney Rabbitohs on the Thursday or Friday night in the first round.

 

 

