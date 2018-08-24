Menu
Rollerworld's 80s night.
Rollerworld rolls into the Eighties

22nd Aug 2018 9:44 AM

LISMORE'S Rollerworld has ramped up their comeback with a program of skating events at the rink in North Lismore.

On Friday, owners Belinda and Craig Newby are holding an 80s neon skate night for retro skating lovers.

The night will spin off at 6.30pm so get your big earrings and parachute pants out and get ready to roll to a bit of George Michael.

The Newbys have been operating the 30-year-old family business for 11 years which was devastated in the flood. They are thankful to the community for their on-going support.

Also, on September 8, they are have a "Skate for Our Farmers” fundraising event for the Drought Angels charity.

They want to give back.

