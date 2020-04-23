‘Rollercoaster’ life ends just before birthday

The crime scene out the front of the Beachcomer Hotel in Hanlon Street, Surfers Paradise where Nicholas Braid lost his life. Picture: Shiloh Payne

NICHOLAS Braid's "rollercoaster" life ended days from his 36th birthday after his alleged stabbing in Surfers Paradise.

The Gold Coaster's death on Tuesday night has prompted an outpouring of grief from mother Michelle and friends recalling an intelligent, well-educated soul who had his struggles but always retained a loyal and generous streak.

A week ago the former industrial relations advisor who had law and international business degrees was released from custody on bail after several months in prison for a spate of thefts at fuel stations across southeast Queensland.

Surfers Paradise resident Nicholas Braid. Picture Facebook

He had been arrested on January 31 and charged with three counts of stealing.

He was also jailed briefly in 2017 for impersonating a lawyer and other dishonesty offences, but Michelle said he was always compassionate and loyal to those close to him: "Nick was a much-loved and loving son, brother, nephew and friend.

"Despite his struggles, he never stopped caring for them and always had compassion for the underdog.

"His loyalty and generosity knew no bounds. He was known for his formidable intelligence and passionate eloquence. We are devastated."

Long-time friend James Short grew up playing football with him for the Nerang Roosters rugby league club and they had remained close.

"He was always that larrikin, always fun, just stirring people up for a laugh," he said.

Nicholas Braid. Picture supplied by Family

"He was always a happy-go-lucky kind of guy, not the guy who had any enemies or anything," he said. "The kind of guy who'd lift the room.

"He'd always make people laugh and smile, always joking and playing around.

"He was always a positive kind of guy, not negative, so it's a bit of a shock to hear someone stabbed him."

A source who knew Mr Braid socially said: "He was one of those guys who had good intentions and I don't think was ever out to harm anyone.

"He was a very intelligent guy who got caught up in the wrong scene," the source said.

Friend Isabelle Marlor said she had caught up with Mr Braid the night before his death and the last thing he said to her was "do better".

"He wanted me to do better for my daughter. He has always told me I can do way better than the life I was living.

"He used to be a lawyer, but like everyone made mistakes. Mistakes that cost him his career. He never had the chance to do what I knew he could do and fix his life. His opportunity to change was stolen from him," she said.

Originally published as 'Rollercoaster' life ends just before birthday