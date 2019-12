Adam Hourigan Chief Photographer Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time. Full Profile Login to follow

IT WAS a perfect summer night and the crowds came out to for a bit of post-Christmas cheer at the Lawrence Twilight Rodeo.

With action starting as early as 1pm, the main show at 6pm attract thousands to the Maclean Showground to see the best cowboys and cowgirls in the country take on a variety of challenges.

With plenty of food and a great sport to watch the action high on the hill, it was a great night of entertainment.