Robert Irwin’s big birthday bash

2nd Dec 2019 5:00 AM
IT WAS a day for celebration at Australia Zoo yesterday as the Crocodile Hunter's son hosted his 16th birthday bash.

Robert Irwin and his sister Bindi have grown up in the eyes of the public, thanks to their late father, wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin - so it was only fitting that Robert would celebrate his 16th birthday with visitors at the Sunshine Coast zoo.

Robert Irwin celebrates his 16th birthday with his dog Stella and a rhino.
Proud mum Terri took to her personal Twitter and shared a picture of Steve holding Robert as a newborn with a heartfelt message.

"Your dad would be so proud of you," she wrote.

"He has loved you since the moment you were born."

Robert Irwin with his mum Terri celebrates with a very special 16th birthday cake.
Bindi also shared a sweet message for her younger brother, writing: "Robert, one of the best parts of my life is getting to be your sister. Thank you for being such a wonderful light in my life. You're amazing and I love you!"

A flashback photo of Steve Irwin holding a tiny newborn Robert Irwin.
Robert, who has won photography awards and is a regular guest on Jimmy Fallon, received many birthday wishes from followers and famous friends, including Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown and fellow Queenslander Jess Origliasso from The Veronicas.

Guests at Australia Zoo yesterday watched as Robert celebrated his 16th birthday with a rhino cake, a croc show and his pug Stella by his side.

