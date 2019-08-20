Roaring fun at the regatta

WAGS AND FUN: 2018 winners of the 'Best Dressed' category, the community team Dirty Dawgs. This team also scored second in the 200m race.

WAGS AND FUN: 2018 winners of the 'Best Dressed' category, the community team Dirty Dawgs. This team also scored second in the 200m race. John Napper

IT'S that time of year again, when dozens of colourful dragon boat teams flood East Ballina's waterways for an outrageously-enjoyable weekend of fun.

Lennox Head's Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club will once again host their riotous annual regatta this weekend.

Club spokeswoman Monica Wilcox said 14 dragon boat clubs, six local community teams, plus the club's generous sponsors and community supporters will flood the banks of Shaws Bay for the two day event.

She said the dragon boat community itself is a congenial lot until they get on the water so expect some tight racing from the 400 plus paddlers who will be arriving in town for August 24-25.

She said one of the highlights of the event is always the 100 metre dash 'State of Origin' race on Saturday afternoon.

Paddlers from eight NSW teams will strive to hold the trophy high over the six Queensland invading clubs.

Ms Wilcox said the 200 metre sprints on Sunday will be "particularly exciting” for the six community teams participating.

The teams will be completing in the Ultimate Community Team Challenge, with the winner receiving not only glory, but a $250 prize to be given to their charity of choice, provided by sponsor Just For Pets.

Ms Wilcox said the teams to look out for are the Jetts Dragons, Kyogle Hillbillies, Bravehearts, Bucket-eers, Ragnar's Rowers and Black Cats.

As well as the action on the water, spectators will also be able to enjoy entertainment from The Shawsy, one of the club's major sponsors, who are putting on food and live music for all to enjoy.

Ms Wilcox said there will also be a classic Lions Club barbecue, and patrons can try their luck in the monster raffle, with plenty of fabulous prizes on offer.

The Rainbow Dragon Boat Regatta will be held this weekend at Shaws Bay in East Ballina.

For more information visit www.rainbowdragons.com.au.