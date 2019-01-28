Menu
Login
Weather

Full list of North Qld road closures

28th Jan 2019 12:40 PM

AS HEAVY rain continues to lash North Queensland, motorists are being urged to drive to conditions and remember if it's flooded, forget it.

Here's a rundown of all the roads closed in the region as of Monday January 28:

Farrel Drive, Macknade Road open with caution, water over road

Halifax Washaway, Halifax Road Closed, water over road

Venables Crossing, Stone River Road Closed, water over road

Miltons Road, Helens Hill Road Closed, water over road

Liborios Road, Stone River Road Closed, water over road

Lannercost Creek Bridge, Lannercost Extension Road Road Closed, water over road

Dalrymple Creek Bridge, Hawkins Creek Road Closed, water over road

Pamona Road, Tobanna Road Closed, water over road. Motorists are advised to drive to conditions.

Capellaris Road, Orient Road Closed, water over road

Orient Road, at Humpty Back Bridge, Orient Road Closed, water over road

Pinnacle Hill Road, Ingham Line Road Closed, water over road

Bosworths Road, Blackrock Road Closed, water over road

Wallaman Falls Road, Wallaman Falls is Closed. Visitors are advised that there is no access to Wallaman Falls at this time.

McCausland Crossing, Hamleigh Road Closed, water over road

Allendale Road, Helens Hill Road is Closed, due to washout. Motorists are reminded to drive to the conditions of the road.

Newtons Crossing, Upper Stone Road Closed, water over road

Gardener Causeway, Lannercost Road, on the way to Wallaman Falls, Road is Closed, water over road

More Stories

editors picks flooding north queensland weather

Top Stories

    Damaging distractions are good news

    Damaging distractions are good news

    Community Citizenship and the The Barrier Reef are this week's distractions for Morrison government

    Welcome to emergency

    Welcome to emergency

    Community Hospital concierge makes all the difference in your hour of need

    No wonder we love our pets

    No wonder we love our pets

    Community Loyalty, playfulness and fidelity, that's a fine friend

    Aussie, Aussie, Aussie. Oi,Oi,Oi

    Aussie, Aussie, Aussie. Oi,Oi,Oi

    Community "You can never capture blood, sweat and tears of helping others”