‘Road needs to be fixed before more fatalities occur’

A motorcycle and truck collided at the intersection of the Bruxner Highway, Cowlong and Alphadale Roads at Alphadale in 2013.Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin says she is “deeply distressed” to hear of another fatality at a notoriously dangerous stretch of the Bruxner Highway at Alphadale.

Emergency services were called to the Bruxner Hwy, Alphadale just before 4pm on Monday, following reports a Triumph motorcycle and a Nissan Pulsar collided.

Police and paramedics treated a 61-year-old male motorcyclist at the scene, before he was taken to Lismore Base Hospital where he later passed away.

Last month, the state government revealed it was providing extra signposting to warn motorists and “looking at options” to improve safety at the Cowlong Rd and Aphadale Rd intersection.

But as a long-time advocator for safety upgrades to the road, Ms Saffin said “clearly, the whole stretch from the bend before Cowlong Rd intersection at Alphadale, to Lindendale needed a major redevelopment”.

“We need to do something sooner rather than later, it’s been like that for decades,” Ms Saffin said.

“I felt quite sick when I heard about it yesterday, it’s awful.

“I send my deepest condolences to his family, it’s absolutely devastating.”

The Alphadale black spot has seen at least three serious crashes in the past three years, involving multiple vehicles (up to six at a time) upon two occasions.

Collisions at the intersection often causes heavy traffic in both lanes on the Bruxner Hwy.

Ms Saffin said she raised motorists’ and local residents’ safety concerns several times last year about the Alphadale crossroads ‘black spot’ with NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole, and has since kept on the case.

“I wrote another representation to Minister Toole recently, asking for the whole stretch, from that corner right through to Aphadale/Lindendale to be looked at in-depth and that better upgrades were needed ASAP,” she said.

“I have also raised the issue in parliament.

“There are many stretches of rd in the region that need actioning but this one is particularly dangerous, and the traffic on that road is a lot.

“The stretch of road needs to be fixed before more fatalities occur.

“I have welcomed every stage of the promised safety upgrade developments from the Government, but it’s not enough.”

Ms Saffin said she would continue her ‘vigiouros” advocating for a comprehensive safety study and had kept the issue on the Lismore City Council’s Traffic Advisory Committee’s radar.

Transport for NSW has been approached for comment.