ROAD CLOSURES: Northern Rivers latest road updates
ROADS across the Northern Rivers are still being impacted by flood water.
Conditions can change quickly, closing roads suddenly, so drive carefully and never enter flood water.
The following information is provided by My Road Info.
Ballina Shire Council area:
- Lindendale Road @ Marom Creek: closed
- Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek: closed
- Boundary Rd at Marom Creek: water over the road, proceed with caution
- Dalwood Rd at Gum Creek Weir: caution, water over the road
- Friday Hut Road at Emigrant and Kirklands Crossings: caution, water over the road
- Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways: caution, water over the road
- Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek: caution, water over the road
- Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek: caution, water over the road
Byron Shire Council area:
- Blackbean Road: closed, unconfirmed reports there is water over the road and is impassable
- Booyong Rd at viaduct: closed
- Coopers Shoot Road - at Byron Creek Rd: closed
- Englishes Road: closed
- Grays Lane, Tyagarah: closed
- Main Arm Road: closed from Palmwoods
- Snows Creek Road: closed
- The Pocket Road from town to Billinudgel Rd: closed
- Tickles Road: closed
- Upper Wilsons Creek Road, no access form Main Arm village: closed
- Billinudgel Rd: caution, damage to road surface
- Broken Head Reserve Road: caution
- Broken Head Road/ The Coast Road, south of Rose Apple Place: caution on sides of road
- Coolamon Scenic Drive (Golf Course): caution, water over the road
- Coolamon Scenic Drive/Montecollum: caution, debris on the road
- Durrumbul Rd: Damage to a number of causeways and bridges. Proceed with extreme caution as bridge approaches have been severely damaged. Avoid crossing or using this road where possible.
- Friday Hut Rd: caution, unconfimed report of flooded causeway near Pine Mountain Road and gravel and water on road near 788 Friday Hut Road
- Goonengerry Road at Beatties Ck: caution, water over the road
- Gulgan Road: caution water over the road north of Uncle Tom's and west of the highway
- Mill Rd: caution, damage to road surface
- Mullumbimby Road, west of Uncle Tom's: caution, water over the road
- Myocum Rd, James Lane: caution, water over the road
- New Brighton Road: caution, water over the road
- North Head Rd: caution, water over the road
- Redgate Road: caution, unconfirmed reports water over the road
- Repentance Ck Rd: caution, water over the road
- Robinsons Lane: unconfirmed reports damage to causeway
- Saddle Road: damage to roadway
- Seven Mile Beach Road, caution water over the road
- Staceys Way, Tyagarah: caution, water over the road
- Upper Main Ar Road: caution, possible water over the causeways
- Whian Road, Eureka: caution, water over causeway near Kings Road.
Kyogle council area:
- Baileys Bridge Road: closed, water over the bridge
- Bruxner Highway (see also Richmond Valley Council and Tenterfield Shire Council) at Little Ck: closed
- Deep Ck Rd: closed, culvert washed away
- Dyraaba Rd: closed, Dyraaba Station No1 bridge washed away, water over No2 bridge, caution on lockharts bridge, 25 tonne limit
- Farm Road, at 1st culvert: closed
- Ferndale Rd, road closed at bridge due to failure - no through access
- Hootons Road: closed - due to water over bridge over Clarence River at boundary with Tenterfield Shire
- Lavelles Rd: closed water over bridge
- Needham Rd: Mulcahys bridge: closed - new bridge under construction - side track inundated - Council making preparations for pedestrian access across bridge
- Old Dyraaba Rd: closed
- Old Tweed Rd, water over the bridge: closed
- Omagh Road: closed, water over the bridge
- Sextonville Road: closed, bridge approaches washed away
- Theresa Ck Rd: closed, pipe washed away, approximately 4km from Bruxner Highway. The council hopes to restore access by this afternoon
- Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane): closed water over the bridge
- Bruxner Highway (see also Richmond Valley Council and Tenterfield Shire Council): caution, water over the road
- Williams Rd: closed, water over Bakers bridge
A number of other roads have water over them or have been impacted by flood water. Caution should be exercised on these roads and people should not drive through flood water.
Lismore Council area:
- Alexandra Parade, North Lismore: Closed
- Bangalow Rd: Closed between Bexhill and Richmond Hill Rd and at Lagoons Grass Bridge and Howards Grass Rd
- Boatharbour Road: closed
- Boundary Rd, Lindendale: closed
- Bridge St, North Lismore: closed
- Brunswick St, Lismore: closed
- Corndale rd: closed near the Corndale Public School, water over the road between James Gibson Rd and Bexhill, between Bexhill and Lockton Rd
- Hensley Car Park: closed
- Jacobson Road Causeway, Georgica: closed
- Keerong Rd (Bowens Bridge): closed, water over the bridge
- Mackie Road, Causeway Johnston Creek, Rosebank
- Mackie Road, Ridgewood Bridge, Clunes
- Molesworth Street: closed between Zadoc and Orion Streets, Lismore
- Nimbin Rd: Closed at Booerie Ck Bridge, under water
- Pitt St, Noth Lismore: closed
- Rowing Club Car Park: closed
- Simes Bridge, Lismore: closed
- Town Bridge side road, Town Road, The Channon: Closed
- Tweed St, North Lismore: closed
- Winterton Parade, North Lismore: closed
- Woodlawn Rd: closed
- Wyrallah Road (RR742): closed
- Bentley Road, Tullera: caution, water over the road
- Boggumbill Road, Rock Valley: caution, road washed out
- Brewster Street, Near the Square: caution, water over the road
- Caniaba Rd: Caution, due to predicted high rainfall, please note that water levels are rising. At this stage road is open
- Dawson Street, at Zadoc Street Intersection: caution, water over the road
- Dunoon Rd, North Lismore (at showground): caution, Due to predicted high rainfall, please note that water levels are rising. At this stage road is open. Due to the predicted river heights this road will be CLOSED once the water peaks to these levels
- Flood Reserve Road, Ruthven: caution, water over the road
- James Gibson Road. Clunes: caution, water over the road
- Kyogle Road: caution, water over sections of the the road, landslip at Gillicks Rd
- Lindendale Road: caution, water over the road
- Milgate Rd, Blue Knob: Road Closed due to flood waters. Causeways will rise and fall very quickly
- Molesworth Street, Between Zadoc and Orion Streets, Lismore: Caution, Molesworth Street, Between Zadoc and Orion Streets, Lismore
- Nimbin Rd, intersection of Rosehill Rd: Caution, water over the road
- Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek, Branch Ck bridge: Due to predicted high rainfall, please note that water levels are rising. At this stage road is open. Due to the predicted river heights this road will be CLOSED once the water peaks to these levels
- Terania St, North Lismore: Caution, due to the predicted river heights this road will be CLOSED once the water peaks to these levels
- Tuckean Island Road, Marom Creek: caution, water over the road
- Tucki Road: Road open 40kmh speed limit
Richmond Valley Council area:
- Barling St: closed
- Bora Codrington Road: closed
- Bungawalbin Whiporie Road: closed
- Coombell Road: closed
- Coopers Lane: closed
- Coraki Ellangowan Road: closed
- Darke Lane: closed, between Swan Bay New Italy Road and Reardons Lane
- Droneys Bridge Road: closed
- Ellangowan Road, near Ryans Rd: closed
- Ellangowan-Myrtle Creek Road: closed
- Elliots Road - Myall Creek Bridge: closed 200 west of Bungawalbyn whiporie Rd, water over the bridge
- Fogwells Road: closed
- Haydons Road, Greenridge: closed
- Kunklers Road: closed
- Leeville Station Road: closed
- McMullen Bridge Road: closed
- Mongogarie Road: closed
- Moonem New Italy Road: closed 1km East of Bungawalbin Whiporie Road: - Closed
- Old Dyraaba Road: closed
- Queensland Road: closed
- Reynolds Road: closed
- Ryans Rd: closed, Summerland Way to Ellangowan Road
- Schielers Road at Lamonts Bridge: closed
- Tatham Ellangowan Road: closed
- Tomki Tatham Road: closed
- Short St, between Cumberland Street and East Street: closed
- Bentley Road, Regional Road:caution, water over road
- Brazels Road: caution, water over the road
- Bruxner Hwy, Piora: caution, shoulder closed
- Casino-Coraki Road - Greenridge: caution water over the road
- Fairy Hill Station Rd, Between Backmede Road and Railway Crossing: caution water over the road
- Mooneys Lane, Ellangowan: caution, water over the road
- Naughtons Gap Road: caution, water over the road
- Old Tenterfield Road - 2.2kms south of Clearfield Road: caution, water over the road
- Old Tenterfield Road - 9.3kms north of Summerland Way: caution, water over the road
- Reardons Lane, Darke Lane to Mooney New Italy: caution, water over the road
- Sextonville Rd: caution, bridge over Dyraaba Ck, damage incurred to approaches either side
- Sheppard Street: caution, water over the road
- Spring Grove Road Springrove: caution, water over the road
- Summerland Way (South): caution, water over the road
- Summerland Way (South), south of Ryans Rd: caution, water over the road
- Swan Bay New Italy Rd, between Darkes Lane and the Equestrian Centre: caution, water over the road
Tenterfield Shire Council area:
- Hootons Rd, closed
- Long Gully Road: Closed due to landslips, washouts and large boulders
- Mingoola Station Rd: Closed
- Old Ballendean Rd: closed
- Paddys Flat Road: closed
- Plains Station Road: closed
- Pye's Creek Rd: closed
- Rivertree Road: closed
- Rocky River Road at Upper Rocky: Closed
- Sawyers Gully Rd: closed due to flash flooding
- Springfield Rd: closed
- Tarban Rd: closed
- Upper Rocky River Road: closed
Many roads also have water over them or have been impacted by flood water. Always exercise caution and do not drive through flood water.