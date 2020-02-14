ROAD CLOSURES: Northern Rivers latest road updates

At midday the drains start to reach capacity as Cyclone Usei approaches the Australian coast.

At midday the drains start to reach capacity as Cyclone Usei approaches the Australian coast. Marc Stapelberg

ROADS across the Northern Rivers are still being impacted by flood water.

Conditions can change quickly, closing roads suddenly, so drive carefully and never enter flood water.

The following information is provided by My Road Info.

Ballina Shire Council area:

Lindendale Road @ Marom Creek: closed

Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek: closed

Boundary Rd at Marom Creek: water over the road, proceed with caution

Dalwood Rd at Gum Creek Weir: caution, water over the road

Friday Hut Road at Emigrant and Kirklands Crossings: caution, water over the road

Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways: caution, water over the road

Pearces Creek Hall Road at Pearces Creek: caution, water over the road

Watson's Lane at Emigrant Creek: caution, water over the road



Byron Shire Council area:

Blackbean Road: closed, unconfirmed reports there is water over the road and is impassable

Booyong Rd at viaduct: closed

Coopers Shoot Road - at Byron Creek Rd: closed

Englishes Road: closed

Grays Lane, Tyagarah: closed

Main Arm Road: closed from Palmwoods

Snows Creek Road: closed

The Pocket Road from town to Billinudgel Rd: closed

Tickles Road: closed

Upper Wilsons Creek Road, no access form Main Arm village: closed

Billinudgel Rd: caution, damage to road surface

Broken Head Reserve Road: caution

Broken Head Road/ The Coast Road, south of Rose Apple Place: caution on sides of road

Coolamon Scenic Drive (Golf Course): caution, water over the road

Coolamon Scenic Drive/Montecollum: caution, debris on the road

Durrumbul Rd: Damage to a number of causeways and bridges. Proceed with extreme caution as bridge approaches have been severely damaged. Avoid crossing or using this road where possible.

Friday Hut Rd: caution, unconfimed report of flooded causeway near Pine Mountain Road and gravel and water on road near 788 Friday Hut Road

Goonengerry Road at Beatties Ck: caution, water over the road

Gulgan Road: caution water over the road north of Uncle Tom's and west of the highway

Mill Rd: caution, damage to road surface

Mullumbimby Road, west of Uncle Tom's: caution, water over the road

Myocum Rd, James Lane: caution, water over the road

New Brighton Road: caution, water over the road

North Head Rd: caution, water over the road

Redgate Road: caution, unconfirmed reports water over the road

Repentance Ck Rd: caution, water over the road

Robinsons Lane: unconfirmed reports damage to causeway

Saddle Road: damage to roadway

Seven Mile Beach Road, caution water over the road

Staceys Way, Tyagarah: caution, water over the road

Upper Main Ar Road: caution, possible water over the causeways

Whian Road, Eureka: caution, water over causeway near Kings Road.

Kyogle council area:

Baileys Bridge Road: closed, water over the bridge

Bruxner Highway (see also Richmond Valley Council and Tenterfield Shire Council) at Little Ck: closed

Deep Ck Rd: closed, culvert washed away

Dyraaba Rd: closed, Dyraaba Station No1 bridge washed away, water over No2 bridge, caution on lockharts bridge, 25 tonne limit

Farm Road, at 1st culvert: closed

Ferndale Rd, road closed at bridge due to failure - no through access

Hootons Road: closed - due to water over bridge over Clarence River at boundary with Tenterfield Shire

Lavelles Rd: closed water over bridge

Needham Rd: Mulcahys bridge: closed - new bridge under construction - side track inundated - Council making preparations for pedestrian access across bridge

Old Dyraaba Rd: closed

Old Tweed Rd, water over the bridge: closed

Omagh Road: closed, water over the bridge

Sextonville Road: closed, bridge approaches washed away

Theresa Ck Rd: closed, pipe washed away, approximately 4km from Bruxner Highway. The council hopes to restore access by this afternoon

Tims Lane (Mahoneys Lane): closed water over the bridge

Bruxner Highway (see also Richmond Valley Council and Tenterfield Shire Council): caution, water over the road

Williams Rd: closed, water over Bakers bridge

A number of other roads have water over them or have been impacted by flood water. Caution should be exercised on these roads and people should not drive through flood water.

Lismore Council area:

Alexandra Parade, North Lismore: Closed

Bangalow Rd: Closed between Bexhill and Richmond Hill Rd and at Lagoons Grass Bridge and Howards Grass Rd

Boatharbour Road: closed

Boundary Rd, Lindendale: closed

Bridge St, North Lismore: closed

Brunswick St, Lismore: closed

Corndale rd: closed near the Corndale Public School, water over the road between James Gibson Rd and Bexhill, between Bexhill and Lockton Rd

Hensley Car Park: closed

Jacobson Road Causeway, Georgica: closed

Keerong Rd (Bowens Bridge): closed, water over the bridge

Mackie Road, Causeway Johnston Creek, Rosebank

Mackie Road, Ridgewood Bridge, Clunes

Molesworth Street: closed between Zadoc and Orion Streets, Lismore

Nimbin Rd: Closed at Booerie Ck Bridge, under water

Pitt St, Noth Lismore: closed

Rowing Club Car Park: closed

Simes Bridge, Lismore: closed

Town Bridge side road, Town Road, The Channon: Closed

Tweed St, North Lismore: closed

Winterton Parade, North Lismore: closed

Woodlawn Rd: closed

Wyrallah Road (RR742): closed

Bentley Road, Tullera: caution, water over the road

Boggumbill Road, Rock Valley: caution, road washed out

Brewster Street, Near the Square: caution, water over the road

Caniaba Rd: Caution, due to predicted high rainfall, please note that water levels are rising. At this stage road is open

Dawson Street, at Zadoc Street Intersection: caution, water over the road

Dunoon Rd, North Lismore (at showground): caution, Due to predicted high rainfall, please note that water levels are rising. At this stage road is open. Due to the predicted river heights this road will be CLOSED once the water peaks to these levels

Flood Reserve Road, Ruthven: caution, water over the road

James Gibson Road. Clunes: caution, water over the road

Kyogle Road: caution, water over sections of the the road, landslip at Gillicks Rd

Lindendale Road: caution, water over the road

Milgate Rd, Blue Knob: Road Closed due to flood waters. Causeways will rise and fall very quickly

Molesworth Street, Between Zadoc and Orion Streets, Lismore: Caution, Molesworth Street, Between Zadoc and Orion Streets, Lismore

Nimbin Rd, intersection of Rosehill Rd: Caution, water over the road

Terania Creek Road, Terania Creek, Branch Ck bridge: Due to predicted high rainfall, please note that water levels are rising. At this stage road is open. Due to the predicted river heights this road will be CLOSED once the water peaks to these levels

Terania St, North Lismore: Caution, due to the predicted river heights this road will be CLOSED once the water peaks to these levels

Tuckean Island Road, Marom Creek: caution, water over the road

Tucki Road: Road open 40kmh speed limit



Richmond Valley Council area:

Barling St: closed

Bora Codrington Road: closed

Bungawalbin Whiporie Road: closed

Coombell Road: closed

Coopers Lane: closed

Coraki Ellangowan Road: closed

Darke Lane: closed, between Swan Bay New Italy Road and Reardons Lane

Droneys Bridge Road: closed

Ellangowan Road, near Ryans Rd: closed

Ellangowan-Myrtle Creek Road: closed

Elliots Road - Myall Creek Bridge: closed 200 west of Bungawalbyn whiporie Rd, water over the bridge

Fogwells Road: closed

Haydons Road, Greenridge: closed

Kunklers Road: closed

Leeville Station Road: closed

McMullen Bridge Road: closed

Mongogarie Road: closed

Moonem New Italy Road: closed 1km East of Bungawalbin Whiporie Road: - Closed

Old Dyraaba Road: closed

Queensland Road: closed

Reynolds Road: closed

Ryans Rd: closed, Summerland Way to Ellangowan Road

Schielers Road at Lamonts Bridge: closed

Tatham Ellangowan Road: closed

Tomki Tatham Road: closed

Short St, between Cumberland Street and East Street: closed

Bentley Road, Regional Road:caution, water over road

Brazels Road: caution, water over the road

Bruxner Hwy, Piora: caution, shoulder closed

Casino-Coraki Road - Greenridge: caution water over the road

Fairy Hill Station Rd, Between Backmede Road and Railway Crossing: caution water over the road

Mooneys Lane, Ellangowan: caution, water over the road

Naughtons Gap Road: caution, water over the road

Old Tenterfield Road - 2.2kms south of Clearfield Road: caution, water over the road

Old Tenterfield Road - 9.3kms north of Summerland Way: caution, water over the road

Reardons Lane, Darke Lane to Mooney New Italy: caution, water over the road

Sextonville Rd: caution, bridge over Dyraaba Ck, damage incurred to approaches either side

Sheppard Street: caution, water over the road

Spring Grove Road Springrove: caution, water over the road

Summerland Way (South): caution, water over the road

Summerland Way (South), south of Ryans Rd: caution, water over the road

Swan Bay New Italy Rd, between Darkes Lane and the Equestrian Centre: caution, water over the road

Tenterfield Shire Council area:

Hootons Rd, closed

Long Gully Road: Closed due to landslips, washouts and large boulders

Mingoola Station Rd: Closed

Old Ballendean Rd: closed

Paddys Flat Road: closed

Plains Station Road: closed

Pye's Creek Rd: closed

Rivertree Road: closed

Rocky River Road at Upper Rocky: Closed

Sawyers Gully Rd: closed due to flash flooding

Springfield Rd: closed

Tarban Rd: closed

Upper Rocky River Road: closed

Many roads also have water over them or have been impacted by flood water. Always exercise caution and do not drive through flood water.