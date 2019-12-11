Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jack Burns, the young star of Netflix drama Outlander, was found dead in his parent’s home in Scotland earlier this month.
Jack Burns, the young star of Netflix drama Outlander, was found dead in his parent’s home in Scotland earlier this month.
Entertainment

Rising young actor dies suddenly aged 14

11th Dec 2019 10:00 PM

A 14-year-old actor who starred in the Netflix series Outlander has died suddenly.

The upcoming star and talented dancer, who was dubbed "the next Billy Elliot" for his exceptional ballet skills, was found dead at his parent's home in Greenock, Scotland, on December 1.

The cause of the teenager's death is unclear, but police say they are not treating it as suspicious.

Young actor Jack Burns, dubbed “the next Billy Elliot” has died aged 14. Picture: Facebook.
Young actor Jack Burns, dubbed “the next Billy Elliot” has died aged 14. Picture: Facebook.

Burns starred in several popular TV shows, including time-travel drama Outlander, thriller miniseries In Plain Sight, and several other BBC productions.

As a student of the Elite Academy of Dance - Greenock's Royal Academy Classical Ballet School in Glasgow, Burns' early talent had many convinced he would go on to big things, calling him "the next Billy Elliot".

He was also a student at the UK Theatre School Performing Arts Academy.

Mourning the loss of the talented teen, Elite Academy paid tribute to Burns as "an inspiration to everyone" on Facebook.

"Tragically as you know we lost our much-loved student Jack Burns on Sunday the 1st of December," the statement read.

"Jack was an inspiration to everyone at Elite and touched the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him since 2012."

It continued: "We and all of Jack's family and friends are naturally completely devastated and are at a loss for words and answers. Last week, we emailed all of our current students' parents and guardians with the terribly sad news about the passing of one of our exceptionally talented young students, Jack Burns."

death jack burns outlander television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The absolute joy of sharing your garden

        The absolute joy of sharing your garden

        Gardening ENJOYING the trees and plants from someone else’s garden while out in your own is known as borrowed scenery and it’s nice to know we can all be part of sharing the...

        How you can deliver Christmas joy to families in need

        premium_icon How you can deliver Christmas joy to families in need

        News There’s still time to bring some hope and joy to a struggling family by getting...

        DROUGHT RELIEF: Council calls for dam wall to be raised

        premium_icon DROUGHT RELIEF: Council calls for dam wall to be raised

        News Calls for government to urgently commit to raising dam wall

        Personal best wins Malachi’s medal

        premium_icon Personal best wins Malachi’s medal

        News LISMORE para-athlete Malachi Canning showed his style at the recent Australian All...