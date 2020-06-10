Ripped Simmons ‘bigger than LeBron’

Ben Simmons looks ready to take over the NBA if his latest upload from the gym is anything to go by.

The Aussie superstar has been a dominant force since entering the league, but with the added muscle he could prove to be simply unstoppable.

Simmons was looking at missing the majority of the regular season along with playoff games due to a lower-back injury, but the coronavirus shutdown has allowed him to get back to full health ahead of the season returning.

Twenty-two teams are locked in for the NBA's return, which will take place at Disney World in Florida and involve a shortened season, from July 31 through to October 12.

With Simmons back and looking in the best shape of his career, the Philadelphia 76ers could pose a daunting threat to their Eastern Conference rivals.

Despite his outside game severely lacking, a ripped Simmons could decimate opposing team defences in the paint with his added muscle.

Simmons is already a freight train on the fast break, but if he can use his muscle to bully opponents and force his way down low, he could see a bump in his free throw attempts similar to Milwaukee's superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo saw his free throw attempts skyrocket from five attempts per game in his third season to 7.7 in his fourth after he began to pack on the muscle. He currently sits second in the NBA at 10 attempts per game, behind James Harden (11.8).

The image of Simmons looking more like a man preparing for a bodybuilding contest instead of an NBA game left social media users in awe.

Ben Simmons bigger than LeBron. He gonna own the paint. pic.twitter.com/vCZca6hfgG — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) June 9, 2020

Of course one tweet with the image of Simmons asking "who is going to do a damn thing to stop this?" was met with the usual replies of his poor three-point shooting - something that has plagued the Aussie throughout his NBA career.

Simmons has attempted a grand total of 23 shots from beyond the arc, with many of those attempts speculative heaves that came at the end of quarters.

His first-ever regular-season three-pointer in the early stages of the 2019/20 season sent the internet into meltdown and Philly fans would be hoping for more.

Any degree of distance from the hoop. https://t.co/6g7VxIlQZ0 — Andrew The Truth Will Set You Theen 🚎🚘🚲🚃🚦 🏀 (@andrewtheen) June 9, 2020

The NBA season will conclude at Disney World with eight regular-season games per team that will determine not only playoff seedings, but who will be part of the playoff action.

Simmons and the 76ers currently sit in sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings with 7.5 games separating teams from spot two to six.

Originally published as Ripped Simmons 'bigger than LeBron'