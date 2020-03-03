RIP Andrew Bogut: ‘He ain’t doing s***’

MELBOURNE United have written themselves into the NBL record books after thrashing the Sydney Kings 125-80 to draw level in their best-of-three semi-final series.

Coming off a stunning late collapse in game one, United shrugged off the disappointment by crushing the Kings on Monday night in a performance that had the Melbourne Arena crowd in raptures.

The 45-point margin was the largest in any NBL game since matches dropped from 48 minutes to 40 in 2010.

Sydney trailed 38-31 when United dropped 38 consecutive points through the second and third quarters to leave the minor premiers shell-shocked, setting up a blockbuster series decider in Sydney on Thursday.

United outscored Sydney 32-7 in the second period to lead by 27 at half-time but were not content with their opening salvo, piling on the first 18 points of the third quarter with the margin blowing out to 58 points at one stage.

They passed the century mark before three-quarter time, entering the final stanza with 103 - the highest score by any team with 10 minutes remaining in NBL history.

Shawn Long (26 points, 11 rebounds) and Melo Trimble (21 points) were the catalysts for Melbourne's triumph with the import duo combining for 24 points in the decisive second-quarter charge.

NBL analyst Corey Williams placed blame for Sydney's defeat squarely at the feet of centre Andrew Bogut, who he believed was "murdered" by Long.

Aussie basketball great Shane Heal replied to Williams' post reminding him he'd predicted the Kings would sweep the series, which drew an even spicier response.

"I was wrong," he wrote. "Keep it 100 Hammer. Yes you are an ex-King, but Bogut gettin' bodied and ain't doin' s***. Say it and don't sit on the fence protecting your Boomer."

Bogut failed to score and grabbed just two rebounds as he struggled to solve the Long puzzle.

"Bogut's in no-mans land at the moment, he doesn't know whether to come up or not," former NBL coach Brendan Joyce said in commentary for SEN. "Sydney need to make an adjustment."

Don’t jump. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge)

Coach Dean Vickerman praised his players on the way they bounced back from conceding a 16-point lead in Saturday's 86-80 defeat in Sydney.

"We were pissed off from the other night," Vickerman said. "I thought we played well enough up there and I thought these guys responded really well."

Stanton Kidd added 18 after starting in place of 300-gamer David Barlow, nailing three triples to lay the platform as United racked up 45 points in the third quarter.

Jae'Sean Tate (18 points) was the lone bright spot in a horror night for Sydney, leaving coach Will Weaver to pick up the pieces ahead of game three.

"I clearly felt they were the more aggressive team," Weaver said after the loss. "That's the fun of the finals I guess, is that everyone's trying to manage the seesaw of emotions and compose themselves."

Shawn Long celebrates after being fouled by Andrew Bogut. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

United made a confident start with a dominant stretch through the middle part of the first quarter, making the most of Sydney's four first-quarter turnovers including Tate's unsportsmanlike foul on Mitch McCarron with the Kings in possession of the ball.

The Kings rallied near the end of the opening period to cut Melbourne's lead to 26-24 but that was their last meaningful period of the game as Long and Trimble powered United's match-winning offensive burst.

Up 58-31 at halftime, Kidd opened the second half with a three-pointer and the points kept coming for the home side, Sydney unable to stem the flow as United closed the third quarter with an unassailable 103-55 advantage.