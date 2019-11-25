Ring (tail possum) of fire

POSSUM RESCUE: Dunoon Fire Brigade rescued a frightened small rung-tail possum they found at the Bora Ridge fires and handed it over to WIRES for safe-keeping.

KIND-HEARTED firefighters have rescued a small ring-tailed possum that was caught up in the terrifying bushfires at Bora Ridge on the weekend.

Compassionate members of the Rural Fire Service's Dunoon Fire Brigade posted the incident about the Possum which has since been named Ember, on social media.

"Whist fighting fires at Jacky Bulbin Flat (near New Italy) yesterday Dunoon RFB came across a ring-tailed possum crossing the road," the post read.

"We rescued the cute little critter and gave him/her to a lovely couple from Wires when we arrived back in Lismore at 10pm."

While the Dunoon Fire Brigade's footprint covers the Dunoon, Whian Whian, Numulgi, and Dorroughby areas, it's members have been working hard to support other brigades during the current bushfire emergency.

Dunoon is one of 16 brigades that service the Lismore Rural Fire District.