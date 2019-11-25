Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
POSSUM RESCUE: Dunoon Fire Brigade rescued a frightened small rung-tail possum they found at the Bora Ridge fires and handed it over to WIRES for safe-keeping.
POSSUM RESCUE: Dunoon Fire Brigade rescued a frightened small rung-tail possum they found at the Bora Ridge fires and handed it over to WIRES for safe-keeping. Supplied
News

Ring (tail possum) of fire

Alison Paterson
by
24th Nov 2019 12:39 PM

KIND-HEARTED firefighters have rescued a small ring-tailed possum that was caught up in the terrifying bushfires at Bora Ridge on the weekend.

Compassionate members of the Rural Fire Service's Dunoon Fire Brigade posted the incident about the Possum which has since been named Ember, on social media.

 

COMPASSIONATE RESCUE: Dunoon Fire Brigade rescued a small rung-tail possum they found at the Bora Ridge fires and handed it over to WIRES for safe-keeping.
COMPASSIONATE RESCUE: Dunoon Fire Brigade rescued a small rung-tail possum they found at the Bora Ridge fires and handed it over to WIRES for safe-keeping. Supplied

"Whist fighting fires at Jacky Bulbin Flat (near New Italy) yesterday Dunoon RFB came across a ring-tailed possum crossing the road," the post read.

"We rescued the cute little critter and gave him/her to a lovely couple from Wires when we arrived back in Lismore at 10pm."

 

POSSUM RESCUE: Dunoon Fire Brigade rescued a small rung-tail possum they found at the Bora Ridge fires and handed it over to WIRES for safe-keeping.
POSSUM RESCUE: Dunoon Fire Brigade rescued a small rung-tail possum they found at the Bora Ridge fires and handed it over to WIRES for safe-keeping. Supplied

While the Dunoon Fire Brigade's footprint covers the Dunoon, Whian Whian, Numulgi, and Dorroughby areas, it's members have been working hard to support other brigades during the current bushfire emergency.

Dunoon is one of 16 brigades that service the Lismore Rural Fire District.

bushfire dunoon fire brigade possum rfs wires
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSHFIRES: Myall Creek Road burned more than 67,000ha

        BUSHFIRES: Myall Creek Road burned more than 67,000ha

        Breaking WATCH & Act - The RFS has reported the Myall Creek Road fire has merged with the Banyabba fire near Banyabba Trail and Sportsmans Creek Firetrail.

        Lawyers cock-a-hoop for RFS

        premium_icon Lawyers cock-a-hoop for RFS

        News Annual Town Vs Gown supports Nimbin Fire Brigade

        Celebrating our local history

        Celebrating our local history

        Opinion THEIR SAY: Lismore mayor Isaac Smith's weekly column.

        Albo comes through for CWA Nimbin branch

        Albo comes through for CWA Nimbin branch

        Opinion THEIR SAY: Lismore MP Janelle Saffin's weekly column